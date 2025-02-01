Häagen-Dazs launches new limited-time coffee milkshakes: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

Häagen-Dazs is kicking off February with an indulgent treat for coffee enthusiasts. The premium dessert brand has introduced a limited-time Coffee Collection lineup, featuring three decadent milkshakes—Coffee, Mocha, and Caramel Coffee. Available from February 1 through March 31, these new offerings aim to elevate the coffee experience with a rich blend of ice cream and bold flavors.

New coffee-inspired milkshakes hit Häagen-Dazs shops nationwide

Haagen-Dazs three new flavors of coffee milkshakes (Image via Haagen-Dazs)

Starting February 1, all shops of the ice cream company across the country will feature the Coffee Collection, a trio of limited-edition milkshakes designed to transform the everyday coffee break into a luxurious treat. The lineup includes:

1) Coffee Shake: A smooth blend of Häagen-Dazs Coffee Ice Cream topped with creamy whipped cream.

2) Mocha Shake: Belgian Chocolate Ice Cream paired with Coffee Ice Cream, blended and topped with whipped cream and crunchy chocolate cookie pieces.

3) Caramel Coffee Shake: A combination of Dulce de Leche Ice Cream and Coffee Ice Cream, finished with whipped cream and a drizzle of warm caramel.

These carefully crafted milkshakes are designed to deliver an indulgent coffee-inspired experience, merging the rich flavors of Häagen-Dazs ice creams with irresistible toppings.

A fresh twist for coffee lovers

Coffee Frappés by Haagen-Dazs (Image via Haagen-Dazs)

Häagen-Dazs Shops Marketing Director Rachel Jaiven highlighted the inspiration behind the launch, stating:

“We’ve perfectly balanced the rich flavors of coffee, chocolate, and caramel with our super-premium ice cream, creating a delightful new way to elevate your coffee experience.”

The collection attempts to offer an innovative take on familiar flavors, making it a tempting choice for dessert lovers who enjoy a coffee kick.

Special promotions and loyalty rewards

To celebrate the launch of the Coffee Collection, the ice cream company encourages customers to download its revamped loyalty app. The updated platform provides access to exclusive rewards, special promotions, and insider news.

New users who sign up for the program will receive a complimentary cup or cone, redeemable at any participating Häagen-Dazs Shop. Regular patrons are encouraged to check the app frequently for promotions related to the new collection.

Partnership with Habitat for Humanity

In addition to treating coffee lovers, the ice cream brand is supporting a charitable cause through the launch of this collection. From February 1 through March 31, $1 from every Coffee Collection milkshake sold at Southern California locations will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles' ReBUILD LA® Wildfire Relief campaign. The initiative helps families affected by recent wildfires rebuild their homes and restore their lives.

Limited-time availability

Coffee Collection milkshakes are here for a limited time only (Image via Haagen-Dazs)

The Coffee Collection milkshakes are only available until March 31 at their ice cream shops nationwide. Coffee enthusiasts and ice cream lovers alike are encouraged to enjoy these decadent creations while they last.

Customers can visit their nearest Häagen-Dazs location to explore the new Coffee Collection. For more information or to locate a nearby ice cream shop of the brand, customers can visit the brand’s official website or follow its social media channels for updates and exclusive offers.

