Häagen-Dazs to launch 4 new ice cream cones: Flavors and details explored

Häagen-Dazs is rolling out four Belgian Waffle Cone flavors and two ice cream bars, broadening its lineup of premium frozen snacks just in time for the Big Game. Announced in a press release, the launch aligns with rising demand for indulgent, convenience-focused desserts.

The new offerings aim to blend nostalgic textures with modern flavor twists, featuring crowd-pleasing combinations like Toasted Almond Fudge, Vanilla Salted Caramel, Summer Berry, and Triple Chocolate Fudge for the cones, alongside Salted Caramel Macadamia and New York Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream bars.

Häagen-Dazs Belgian waffle cones replicate scoop-shop nostalgia

The lineup of new flavors released by the ice cream company (Image via Häagen-Dazs)

The Belgian Waffle Cones mark Haagen-Dazs’ first entry into pre-filled cone products. Designed to mimic the crisp texture of cones from local ice cream parlors, each variant features a sauce-filled “last bite” at the base.

According to the brand’s press release, the cones were developed in response to consumer requests for elevated, portable versions of classic treats. The four flavors include:

1) Toasted Almond Fudge: Combines Madagascar vanilla ice cream with toasted almonds, milk chocolate curls, and a fudge core.

2) Vanilla Salted Caramel: Pairs vanilla ice cream with salted caramel pieces and a caramel sauce finish.

3) Summer Berry: Features Häagen-Dazs’ strawberry ice cream with mixed chocolate curls and tart raspberry sauce.

4) Triple Chocolate Fudge: Layers of Belgian chocolate ice cream with dark and milk chocolate accents, plus a fudge base.

Each cone is sold in four-count packages, emphasizing sharing or portion-controlled indulgence.

Ice cream bars revive popular flavors in single-serve form

Two new ice cream bars of existing pint flavors (Image via Häagen-Dazs)

Alongside the cones, the ice cream company also introduced two ice cream bars targeting fans of its existing pint flavors:

1) Salted Caramel Macadamia: Sweet cream ice cream swirled with salted caramel and coated in milk chocolate studded with macadamia bits.

2) New York Strawberry Cheesecake: Cheesecake ice cream with strawberry swirls, encased in white chocolate and graham cracker pieces.

The cheesecake bar expands on a flavor previously limited to 14 oz. pints, which gained traction in 2024. Both bars are sold in three-count packs, aligning with snacking trends favoring smaller, premium portions.

Strategic timing, pricing, and future plans

The products are priced at $6.49 for the bars and $7.99 for the cones. Rachel Jaiven, Häagen-Dazs’ Head of Marketing, noted in a statement that the launch capitalizes on Big Game gatherings, where snackable desserts often see heightened demand.

“These innovations let fans enjoy our classic flavors in new, shareable formats,” she said.

Häagen-Dazs confirmed plans to release 10 new products this year, including dairy-free sorbet expansions and a yet-to-be-revealed 14 oz. pint flavor. This follows the brand’s 2024 success with limited-edition launches, which drove a 12% sales increase in the premium ice cream category, according to market research firm IRI.

With its latest releases, the giant company reinforces its reputation as a leader in premium ice cream innovation. By merging nostalgic textures with sophisticated flavors and convenience, the brand aims to appeal to both loyal customers and new audiences.

As frozen snack competition intensifies, its 2025 product pipeline—including dairy-free options—could further solidify its position in the evolving dessert market.

