Kellogg's launches 4 new Rice Krispies Treats products: Items, availability, and more details explored

Kellogg's, the manufacturer of the popular Rice Krispies Treats snack, which is renowned for its crunchy texture and sweet marshmallow flavor, is introducing four new products. It includes three distinctly flavored Rice Krispies Treats ice cream sandwiches and a Rice Krispies Treats flavored ice cream pint.

As per Licensing International's report dated January 23, 2025, Kellanova, the new parent company of Kellogg's, shared that new frozen items will appear in freezer sections at major retailers across the country, including Kroger and Walmart. This rollout will make these products available across the country, and its packaging has been designed to highlight and resemble the branding of Rice Krispies Treats.

In the press release, David Lee, Sr. Director of Global Licensing & Cultural Marketing at Kellanova, said:

“Not only are the ice cream pints and frozen novelties inspired by the beloved flavors and textures of Eggo and Rice Krispies Treats, but the packaging also captures their fun and timeless branding. With this launch, fans now have delicious new ways of getting a taste of these iconic brands.”

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats launches a new ice cream pint and 3 new ice cream sandwiches

Kellogg's new ice cream pint is an effort to replicate the classic taste and texture of the original product. This flavor combines ice cream with pieces of crispy marshmallows, offering a flavor that gives customers a new experience in the frozen dessert category.

Kellogg's has partnered with Golden West Food Group to launch the new ice cream line that includes a Rice Krispies Treats-flavored ice cream pint and three ice cream sandwiches. The ice cream sandwiches will be available in three flavors: Original, Strawberry, and Triple Chocolate. These sandwiches will have a layer of ice cream in between two crunchy marshmallow squares.

The Original flavor will consist of classic marshmallow squares combined with vanilla ice cream. Strawberry flavor will offer fruity delight with strawberry-flavored ice cream in between marshmallow squares. Triple Chocolate will have a rich combination of chocolate-infused marshmallow squares and chocolate ice cream for chocolate lovers.

Kellogg's partnership with Golden West Food Group

In its partnership with California-based Golden West Food Group (GWFG), Kellogg's has introduced these products in the frozen dessert market. GWFG is known for its manufacturing and distribution of popular grocery items and its major collaboration with brands like Cinnabon and Hershey's.

Josh Solovy, the president of Golden West Food Group, shared excitement about this partnership in a statement provided to Food & Wine:

“This collaboration allows us to combine our strengths in innovation and quality to create more delicious, convenient products for families.

GWFG's expertise in making frozen products and its collaboration with Kellogg's has played an instrumental role in bringing these new innovations to market.

Kellogg's Original Rice Crispies has key ingredients of rice grains. As per the company's website, the product is claimed to be a source of Vitamin D, which helps maintain healthy bones.

