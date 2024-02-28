Who is Gary Pilnick? Kellogg's CEO criticized for suggesting people eat cereal for dinner to save money

Kellogg's CEO Gary Pilnick has made his way into the headlines after he suggested that Americans facing inflation should consume cereal for dinner to save some money. On Wednesday, February 21, the CEO made an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, where he opined how having cereal can be “quite affordable,” as the dinner would cost Americans less than a dollar.

Pilnick said:

"The cereal category is a place that a lot of folks might come to because the price of a bowl of cereal with milk and fruit is less than a dollar. So you can imagine why a consumer under pressure might find that to be a good place to go."

Carl Quintanilla, the show's host, then interrupted to explain how his suggestion of Kellogg's for dinner could go wrong. Gary, on the other hand, expressed strong sentiments, claiming that his plan could not "land the wrong way."

He went on to explain how the data from Kellogg's shows that cereal is not only the preference of the masses for breakfast but also for other meals like dinner and snacks. Pilnick said:

“Kellogg's data shows cereal is not only the number one choice for breakfast at home, but 25% of cereal consumption is outside of breakfast time. Cereal for dinner is something that is probably more on trend now and we would expect to continue as that consumer is under pressure."

Gary Pilnick is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kellogg’s. Before joining the cereal brand in 2000, Gary was working as the Vice President for Speciality Food Corporation and Sara Lee Branded Apparel in the USA.

“He be having thousand dollar steak for dinner and not cereal”: Details about the Kellogg's CEO revealed as social media users criticized him for his statement

Gary Pilnick has a career spanning more than three decades, out of which he has spent 24 years at the cereal brand. Having joined the brand as the Vice President, he slowly moved up the ladder and became the Senior Vice President, and then the Vice Chairman, before being promoted to CEO of the brand.

As per Kellogg's official website, Gary has been involved in the key decisions of the company, as he has had great experience in the consumer packaged goods sector. Talking about what value he adds to the group, the company’s website described him as:

“Gary has significant and wide-ranging expertise bridging corporate strategy, M&A, legal, investor relations, and supply chain, amongst other areas. Gary has a profound affection for the legacy of Kellogg Company and the future of WK Kellogg Co, consistently demonstrating that to those he touches with his engaging and inspiring leadership style."

Social media users criticised Kellogg's CEO, Gary Pilnick for his suggestion of having cereal for dinner. (Image via Kellogg's)

As per Gary Pilnick’s LinkedIn page, he has completed his education at Duke University School of Law and has also studied at Lafayette College. While the CEO is well-known for his business knowledge, his recent statement about how to save money for dinner has brought him a lot of criticism from the masses.

Netizens are remarking on how strange it would be to come home after a hard day at work and have cereal for dinner, while many more are expressing how the CEO of the US food processing giant is spending thousands on steak while recommending cereal to others.

Social media users criticised the cereal brand CEO, Gary Pilnick for his suggestion of having cereal for dinner. (Image via @DailyLoud/ X)

While social media users cannot stop talking about Gary’s statement, Kellogg's and the CEO have remained tight-lipped about the masses' reaction.