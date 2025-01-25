Kellogg's set to launch Eggo and Rice Krispies Treats ice cream: All we know

Kellogg’s is entering the frozen dessert market with a new line of treats inspired by two iconic snacks, Eggo and Rice Krispies Treats. In an announcement made in collaboration with Golden West Food Group during a recent press release, the company revealed plans to bring these nostalgic flavors to the dessert aisle.

The new offerings will include ice cream pints and sandwiches, designed to replicate the flavors and textures of the beloved snacks while introducing a unique twist. With a total of 10 variations in the lineup, this launch promises to deliver a delightful fusion of nostalgia and innovation.

Eggo and Rice Krispies Treats flavors take over the ice cream aisle

Eggo Ice cream sandwiches are available in different flavors (Image via Kellanova)

Kellogg’s, under its new parent company Kellanova, has partnered with Golden West Food Group to introduce Eggo and Rice Krispies Treats into the frozen dessert category. The product line, officially announced on January 23, includes a variety of flavors designed to replicate the essence of these fan-favorite snacks.

The Eggo-inspired offerings feature three ice cream pints: Buttery Maple, Chocolatey Chip, and Blueberry. Additionally, these flavors will be available as ice cream sandwiches, which include brown butter waffle cookies as their signature touch.

For Rice Krispies Treats fans, the lineup includes the Original Ice Cream pint alongside three ice cream sandwich variations: Original, Strawberry, and Triple Chocolate. Each sandwich is made with two crispy marshmallow squares enclosing a rich ice cream center.

Availability and distribution

Different flavors of Rice Krispies Treats ice cream sandwiches (Image via Kellanova)

According to a press release from Kellanova, these new desserts will soon be available in the freezer aisles at major retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons. The rollout ensures broad availability for customers nationwide, and the packaging is designed to emphasize the nostalgic branding of Eggo and Rice Krispies Treats.

In a statement, David Lee, senior director of global licensing and cultural marketing at Kellanova, said:

“Not only are the ice cream pints and frozen novelties inspired by the beloved flavors and textures of Eggo and Rice Krispies Treats, but the packaging also captures their fun and timeless branding. With this launch, fans now have delicious new ways of getting a taste of these iconic brands.”

A partnership built on innovation

Kellanova unveils Rice Krispies Treats ice cream lineup (Image via Kellanova)

Josh Solovy, president of Golden West Food Group, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration in a statement to Food & Wine, saying:

“This collaboration allows us to combine our strengths in innovation and quality to create more delicious, convenient products for families.”

The partnership was facilitated by Beanstalk, Kellanova’s exclusive licensing agency for food and beverages. Frances Alvarez, senior vice president of brand management at Beanstalk, highlighted the strategic significance of the launch, explaining that ice cream was identified as a key category for expansion.

Alvarez noted that Golden West Food Group successfully captured the essence of these iconic brands, crafting frozen treats that resonate with fans.

Response from fans and food influencers

Fans react to the much-awaited ice cream announcement (Image via Instagram/@markie_devo)

The announcement has sparked excitement among consumers and food bloggers. Food blogger Markie Devo shared the news on Instagram, where fans eagerly reacted in the comments. Responses included statements like, “Waffle sandwich goes hard af lol” and “Finally!!! Snack brands are innovating again!!!!”.

Kellogg's entry into the frozen dessert market with Eggo and Rice Krispies Treats ice cream is a bold move that taps into the nostalgia of these popular brands. With 10 diverse flavors to choose from and wide availability at major retailers, these treats aim to attract snack lovers and dessert enthusiasts alike.

