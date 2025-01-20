"You will never be CapCut"— Memes erupt as Instagram launches Edits amid TikTok ban

Amid TikTok's temporary ban and subsequent rush to restore service, rival social media platform Instagram revealed a new video editing app, Edits. On Sunday, January 19, 2025, IG head Adam Mosseri announced the new application with hopes of a March release.

The news came as another ByteDance-owned editing app, CapCut, was banned in the United States. For the unversed, on Sunday the 'Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act' came into law. The law prohibits third-party services like Google or Apple from hosting apps controlled by foreign adversaries like China, thus requiring ByteDance to divest from the platform.

As news of Edits went viral, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

"Youll never be capcut."

Many criticized Instagram parent company Meta and owner Mark Zuckerberg for frequently coming out with alternatives to existing apps.

"mark zuckerberg has completely changed instagrams entire theme in a desperate attempt to try and compete with tiktok. stop trying to make fetch happen. tiktok is always going to be better!" one wrote.

"They're really coming out with flop alternatives to every app," another commented.

"CapCut from shein," a user noted.

Others shared some hilarious reactions and memes.

"It’s a full suite of creative tools"— Adam Mosseri about Edits

Since ByteDance is a Chinese company, TikTok and CapCut (and other apps) owned by it were banned in the U.S. However, just 12 hours after the ban, TikTok announced it was restoring service, citing support from Donald Trump (CapCut is not restored).

Describing the editing app, Adam Mosseri explained:

"(It) is more than a video editing app; it’s a full suite of creative tools."

He elaborated that the app would feature a "dedicated tab for inspiration" and another to keep track of ideas. It would boast a high camera quality and various editing tools typically seen in similar applications (including green screens and video overlays, much like TikTok). Further, it has a provision to share drafts with friends and co-creators.

If Edits is used in conjunction with Instagram, then data about "powerful insights into how those videos perform" would be made available. This includes "a live insights dashboard," a breakdown of "follower and non-follower engagement," and metrics related to users skipping videos.

When a user on Threads (@chriswelch) questioned the originality of Edits (and Meta as a brand), Mosseri replied that the app has been under work for months and was different than CapCut, adding:

"Edits will have a much broader range of creative tools and probably a smaller addressable audience. Think a place to track all your ideas instead of templates. Think AI video editing tools on a per clip or per video basis. Think new insights on why your videos are succeeding or struggling."

According to a report by Digit.in, the application will allow exporting videos without watermarks, recording high-quality videos up to ten minutes, sharing videos on IG in 1080 resolution, allowing frame-by-frame video editing, among other things.

Edits is available to preorder on the iOS App Store (Google Play Store dates yet to be announced). It will be available starting March 13 2025.

