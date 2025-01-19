Is your TikTok account deleted after the ban?

No, your TikTok account will not be deleted permanently after the ban. The United States government passed a law shutting the app down in the country, following which TikTok discontinued services on January 18, 2025. However, the law cannot force the developers of the app to completely erase user or account data. Therefore, your accounts, in theory, cannot be deleted for good.

This article will further explain how the TikTok ban does not imply the complete erasure of user accounts.

TikTok accounts will likely not be deleted after its ban in the United States

The United States government gave TikTok up until January 19, 2025, to be sold to a U.S.-approved buyer or face a nationwide ban. As a result, the app discontinued services in the United States about 24 hours before the deadline.

By January 19, 2025, users could already see the notification that reads:

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

The future of the app is currently uncertain. However, user data cannot be deleted due to the ban. This means that accounts should ideally be safe and in case the app returns in the future, there is a chance that accounts can be recovered.

The ban will likely affect many content creators in the United States, as they may have to find alternatives to continue their work. Meanwhile, their actual user data will likely remain safe in servers across Malaysia and Singapore. Reportedly, the data of U.S. users is often saved specifically in Singapore.

Regardless, the ban is currently in effect and no one can use the app across the United States. There are no known workarounds nor a verdict on when the app might go live again if at all. TikTok's future hangs in the balance for all users in the United States.

