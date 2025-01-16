Asus Zenbook 14 OLED touch laptop available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a $350 discount on the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED touch laptop featuring the Ultra 7 processor. The laptop was originally priced at $1049.99, but you can now purchase it for a total of $699.99, which is quite impressive for the features it offers. It comes with a beautiful OLED display and is powered by Intel's Ultra series processor and Intel Arc graphics, making it a beast for heavy workloads.

In this article, we'll look into the features of the Asus Zenbook 14 touch laptop and discuss whether it's worth buying during the sale on Best Buy.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: Specs and features

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED has an excellent deal on Best Buy (Image via Asus)

The 14-inch Zenbook 14 OLED is a touch-screen laptop that's aimed towards creative work, productivity, and on-the-go multitasking. The laptop's compact build also makes it incredibly portable and easy to carry around.

These are the laptop's detailed specs:

Specifications Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Display 14", WUXGA OLED, 60Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H GPU Intel Arc Graphics RAM 16GB DDR5 ROM 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 75 Wh

Performance

This Zenbook 14 OLED is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, which is one of the newer CPUs from the Ultra series line-up. These chips are typically proclaimed for their multi-threaded performance and power efficiency.

This means the laptop can easily handle CPU-intensive tasks like encoding/decoding, video processing, and even machine learning. However, they aren't very popular for gaming as their performance there is average.

In terms of GPU, it features Intel Arc graphics. This is fairly decent for video editing, particularly for budget-conscious creators. The GPU can handle 1080p video renders with ease and also 4K processing, but it may struggle depending on the workload. Nevertheless, it is quite impressive when it comes to creative tasks.

Performance is quite average for modern AAA titles, but it still holds well, showing framerates of around 50fps on Forza Horizon 5 at 1080p and low graphics settings. Sadly, more demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 struggle at 1080p, showing framerates of less than 30fps at low graphic settings. Most games can be played, but they just don't seem to look very visually pleasing.

Display

The Asus Zenbook 14 has an impressive display, featuring a compact 14.2-inch screen with an Asus Lumina OLED panel. This is a tad brighter and more vibrant compared to a regular OLED, making it the perfect choice for creators. Its WUXGA resolution is slightly larger than a standard FHD, offering more room for viewing. Moreover, it features thin bezels, featuring an 87% screen-to-body ratio.

Battery

The battery life of the Zenbook 14 would be one of its highlights. Both the CPU and the GPU it features are very power efficient and offer long battery life. It features a 75 Wh battery unit that lasts an average of 14-18 hours based on the type of workload. This is super impressive as this holds true to Asus' claims of the Zenbook 14 housing an all-day battery.

Is it worth buying the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED during the sale on Best Buy?

We absolutely recommend you consider purchasing the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED during the current sale as it offers immense value for money. The laptop is the perfect choice for creative professionals, designers, and daily multitaskers.

While it may not be the best pick for gaming, you can still run older or less demanding titles with great ease thanks to the powerful CPU and GPU combination. However, our recommendation would be to creators and students as this laptop is an excellent entry-level option.

