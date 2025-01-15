Google Pixel 8 is available with a massive discount at Best Buy

Pixel phones are known for their camera prowess, and the Google Pixel 8 is no different. Although it was a bit expensive when it first launched, it has recently come down to just $499 at Best Buy. At this price, the Pixel 8 delivers a lot of value, and its camera performance puts it leagues ahead of most other phones in the same price bracket.

In this article, we will explain everything the Google Pixel 8 has to offer and if you should consider it for your next smartphone upgrade.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions. The price mentioned here is subject to change.

The Google Pixel 8 can be yours for only $499

Google Pixel 8 (Image via Google)

The Google Pixel 8 isn't the latest in the Pixel series, but it is available for way cheaper than its successor, the Pixel 9. The Pixel 8 can be purchased for only $499 at Best Buy, which sounds like a great deal.

Here's everything you need to know about this smartphone:

Specs:

Specifications Details Display 6.2-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Google Tensor G3 Operating system Android 15 Memory & storage 8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage Camera setup 50+12MP rear camera setup and 10.5MP selfie camera Battery and charging 4575mAh with 27W wired and 18W wireless charging

Design and display

The Pixel 8 features a curved body, which provides a comfortable grip and feels nice to the touch. The side and mid-frame of the body are made of Aluminum, which makes the phone more durable and prevents bending or creaking of any sort. However, the side frame is made of glass to allow wireless charging.

The camera module in the back is also housed in an Aluminum block, which will protect it from drops and stretches. This design makes the Pixel 8 quite attractive. As for the display, this smartphone sports a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display features accurate colors and has an HDR10+ certification, so movies and TV shows will look great on this phone.

Performance and gaming

The Pixel 8 is equipped with the Google Tensor G3 processor, which is not the fastest chipset but has enough power to run most apps and games smoothly. Everyday apps, such as Snapchat, Instagram, Messenger, Telegram, and more, launch quickly and run flawlessly.

The gaming performance is also excellent. Games such as PUBGm, CODm, Summoners War, and others run at 60 FPS without any issues. Even graphically demanding games like Genshin Impact run quite well.

The Pixel 8 supports the latest Android 15 and will receive regular software updates till 2030.

Camera

Google Pixel 8's camera (Image via Google)

The camera performance of the Pixel 8 is the best part of this smartphone. It has two cameras on the back: a 50MP primary and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The primary camera is used for all the regular shots, while the secondary camera is for taking group pictures.

The pictures coming out of both lenses have a ton of details, a natural color tone, and a high dynamic range. The selfie camera at the front is no slouch either. It manages to capture a subject's facial features and skin tone perfectly well.

Battery life and charging

The battery life of the Pixel 8 is decent and comparable to other phones in the same price range. It will last you an entire day with light to medium usage. However, if you play a lot of games, it may not last a full day.

The Pixel 8 supports both wired and wireless fast charging. Wireless charging can be more convenient in regular usage, but wired charging is faster.

Should you consider buying the Google Pixel 8?

The Pixel 8 is an excellent phone that can deliver a satisfying user experience. Everything from the display to the battery is fantastic. However, the best part of the Pixel 8 is its camera performance, which is better than most phones in the same price bracket, especially considering the $499 price tag. Therefore, if you have been waiting for a phone to upgrade, the Google Pixel 8 can be your next daily driver.

However, if you want an Apple device, the Apple iPhone 13 is currently on sale, which will deliver a similar user experience at a slightly higher price tag.

