5 best features coming to Android 15

Google has launched the developer preview of Android 15, with which we got to learn some of the best features coming to Android 15. The upcoming release promises performance, security, and productivity enhancements. Currently, most of the changes are intended for developer use, but there are a few user-facing features to improve the overall experience.

While Google is still keeping a few features under wrap, we are sure it will be one of the most exciting releases for the OS. This article covers more details about Android “Vanilla Ice Cream” 15.

What are the best features coming to Android 15?

1) New vibration and haptic toggle

You can turn off haptic feedback within individual keyboard apps on Android. That said, there was no global toggle for the same. Google has added a toggle in system settings that allows you to turn on or off vibration for all keyboards you may use. Individuals frequently switching between keyboard apps can now easily maintain their preferred vibration setting in Android 15.

The new developer preview of Android 15 includes subtle improvements like vibration feedback for the brightness slider. While it looks like a minor update, it will give Android users a more refined feel.

2) Notification Cooldown

Continuous notification chimes can be annoying. You might have friends who bombard you with texts, or people in the group chat go wild. Google has tried to fix this issue with a new feature called “Notification cooldown."

It is by far one of the best features coming to Android 15, which will automatically dip the volume of consecutive notifications from the same app. By default, the feature will be enabled for all apps in the upcoming release, but you can customize it to apply only to specific apps or turn it off completely.

3) Continue using apps when you fold your device

It's shocking that in the Pixel Fold, the app would not shift and resume on the outer display on fold the main screen. Google started working on this issue on Android 14 QPR, and probably "Continue using apps on fold" would be one of the most beneficial features coming to Android 15.

Mishaal Rahman, an Android expert, shared a first look of the feature on X:

By default, these three options are available for the front display usage in the latest Android 15DP1.

Always- The front display automatically turns on when you fold your device.

Never- The front display will be locked.

Only games, videos, and more- The front screen will turn on for specific apps and games.

However, Google is experimenting with a "swipe up to continue" option, which will probably replace the “Only games, videos, and more” one. If this mode comes out, you will be able to continue using the app on the lock screen after you fold your device just by swiping over it. It’s very similar to the one that we see in OnePlus Open.

4) Partial screen sharing

Android devices allow you to record your screen but can cause multiple privacy issues if not used with caution. It records the entire screen, which would mean revealing sensitive or unnecessary information. But with the Android 15 update, users can select a single app to record, blocking any other app from the view.

Only the selected app will be recorded, even if you shift to another app, as long as it is active in recent apps. Removing it from the recent app will stop the recording. Partial screen sharing stands out among the most useful features coming to Android 15 as it will reduce the risk of accidentally exposing sensitive information on your screen.

5) Sensitive Notifications

We might see a new feature known as “Sensitive Notifications” in the next version of Android. This feature will prevent messages like OTPs from being read by other apps. We believe “Sensitive Notifications” is one of the most valuable features coming to Android 15, as most people employ two-factor authentication to log in to different accounts. It also helps keep crucial OTPs protected from malicious apps.

These are likely the five best features coming to Android 15; “likely” because Google has a history of announcing features in developer previews that don't make it to the final release owing to feedback, technical challenges, or strategic shifts. It is heartbreaking to see some exciting features get removed, but this preview process allows Google to deliver more polished and user-friendly experiences in the long run.

