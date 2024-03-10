5 Android features that Apple needs to bring to iOS 18

With every new OS update, companies try to offer the best possible user experience through the latest features and functionalities. According to speculation on the internet, a new iOS update is coming very soon. While the system is impressive, there are some Android features that Apple needs to bring to iOS 18.

The latest update from Apple is said to be one of the biggest in the company’s history. However, reports suggest that it won’t be available for all iPhones. Nevertheless, the iPhone X series and newer models are highly likely to be compatible with the upcoming update.

Here are the top Android features that Apple needs to bring to iOS 18

1) Pause Video recording

You can't pause video recording on iPhones (Image via Unsplash/Elliot Teo)

iPhones are known for stunning camera performance. They boast high-quality sensors, advanced lenses, and impressive features to deliver unparalleled performance. They are even capable of recording professional camera-like videos.

But after so many incredible abilities, the iPhone lacks a very small feature of pausing video recording. Currently, Apple users must stop recording whenever they want a break and restart to resume the recording. This often leads to clutter in the gallery.

Pausing video recording is one of the essential Android features that Apple needs to bring to iOS 18. It will not only help users record with continuity, but also reduce the challenges of organizing the videos.

2) RCS Support

iOS doesn't have RCS support (Image via Unsplash/Miquel Parera)

RCS, or Rich Communication Services, is a messaging protocol that aims to replace traditional texting with a more feature-rich experience. At a core level, it extends character limits and improves image quality. However, it is more abundant and offers features like typing indicators, read receipts, and group chats to enhance communication flow.

Google integrated the RCS support into Android years ago with the default messaging app. However, no such support exists for the iPhone, at least officially. RCS support is one of the best Android features that Apple needs to bring to iOS 18 to facilitate more seamless communication between Android and iPhone users.

3) Default app selection

You can set a default app in iOS (Image via Unsplash/William Hook)

Selecting the default app is one of the handy Android features that Apple needs to bring to iOS 18. iPhones undoubtedly have a robust collection of apps, but users cannot set a preferred app as default.

On Android, you can just head over to settings and set your preferred app to be the default one to perform a specific task. For example, you can set a default music app to handle audio links or an app to open documents. iOS lacks this feature as of now.

4) AI-powered editing

Apple to focus more on AI in iOS 18 update (Image via Unsplash/Dimitri Karastelev)

Both Android and iOS are utilizing the latest developments in AI. However, the former seems more advanced in AI-powered image and video editing. And because Android is open-source, there's a wider variety of AI editing features available. You can find official and pre-installed apps for specific tasks like object removal, background replacement, or photo enhancement.

AI-powered editing is one of the most recommended Android features that Apple needs to bring to iOS 18. It will allow iPhone users to be more creative by simplifying the editing process, offering new creative options, and making pro-level edits more accessible.

5) Sideloading apps

Apple allowed sideloading third-party apps (Image via Unsplash/Sebastian Bednarek)

Apple allows users to download apps only from its proprietary App Store for years. But the tech giant has now allowed iPhone owners to install apps from other sources. The decision is driven to comply with the Digital Market Act in EU countries. The expansion of the same feature to other regions remains unconfirmed.

On the other hand, Android users are free to sideload any app to their device. It is one of the most awaited Android features that Apple needs to bring to iOS 18. This not only helps users to get the required app but also facilitates developers to quickly develop, install, and test their apps for iOS without paying a huge 30% commission to Apple.

Also check: How to sideload apps on iPhone after iOS 17.4

Both Android and iOS are good operating systems with their own strengths and weaknesses, they keep learning from each other. In our opinion, these are the five best Android features that Apple needs to bring to iOS 18 to give a more pleasant experience to the userbase.

Check other articles:

What is the new listen to ChatGPT message feature || All new emojis in iOS 17.4 explained || Which Apple MacBook Air M3 version is right for you