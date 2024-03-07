How to sideload apps on iPhone after iOS 17.4?

Apple has now allowed users to sideload apps on iPhones specifically for users in the European Union (EU), resulting from complying with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The feature is currently available only to users in the 27 EU countries.

The latest iOS 17.4 version allows users to install third-party apps from sources outside the App Store. While Apple has officially permitted this, the tech giant discourages sideloading due to security concerns.

It is worth noting that Apple's stance on sideloading remains skeptical. The latest decision is primarily driven by legal obligations. The expansion of the same functionality to other regions is uncertain at this time.

Here is how you can sideload apps on iPhone after the17.4 update

Apple has not provided any official instructions on how to sideload apps on iPhone with the iOS 17.4 update. With that said, predicting the exact process for sideloading is tricky due to the ongoing concerns, especially the geological differences.

Here’s the likely upcoming process:

Limited Sideloading: Apple might add a setting that will permit the installation of apps from sources other than the App Store. Users can toggle the option on or off based on their preferences.

Downloading APK: The tech giant might allow users to download the APK file (usually in the .ipa format) and let them install it on the iPhone after the iOS 17.4 update, just like Android smartphones.

Third-party stores: We might see the App Store alternatives offering compatible iOS apps. Users will be able to install the required app directly from these stores.

It is worth noting that these are just possible scenarios, and we should wait for the official update in this regard.

Sideload apps on iPhones in other areas

You might wonder about using a VPN to install third-party apps on iPhones. If yes, you may want to think twice, as Apple has stated that a person can’t use a VPN to sideload apps outside the EU.

According to Apple, users must meet several requirements to sideload apps on iPhones, including verifying their Apple ID's billing address, confirming their current location, and adjusting their iOS settings accordingly.

While Apple has allowed sideloading of the apps, you should be extremely cautious and only download apps from trusted sources with strong reputations for security.

