Apple iPad, Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and more rumored to launch soon

Apple is planning to launch the next iPad series, Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, in the coming weeks. According to a report published by Mark Gurman in Bloomberg, these devices will be launched without a separate Apple event. Furthermore, Apple plans to market these products through online videos and press releases.

Although little has been revealed about the upcoming Apple devices, Bloomberg has shared some details about these gadgets, including the forthcoming iPad.

Let us examine the possible speculation and rumors surrounding the upcoming Apple iPad, Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and more.

Apple iPad, Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil: What can we expect from Apple's Spring launch?

The upcoming iPad 2024 model might come with a 12.9-inch OLED display (Image via Apple)

The new iPad models, with a significantly thinner design, could feature the already popular Apple M2 and M3 chipsets. These tablets could also come with MagSafe charging. On the peripherals front, the next Magic Keyboard could now come with a larger trackpad, improved battery life, and wireless charging support. Users could also get a 12.9-inch OLED display, with its refresh rate still unknown.

The upcoming Apple Pencil, a full successor to the second-generation model, could also support a larger surface area to craft or write, but what we can expect is unclear. It should also retain the USB Type-C support for all three upcoming devices.

Apple iPad, Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil: Expected launch date

Apple could launch the new iPad, Magic Keyboard, and Pencil in the first quarter of 2024 (Image via iDropNews)

According to the Bloomberg article, one can expect that alongside these new products, including the next iPad, there will be several new announcements. We can expect these devices to launch in the coming weeks, with incremental iOS 17 updates for iPhones and iPads.

Apple may also announce a new iPhone color, new color options for the Apple Watch Series 9, and iPhone cases. Furthermore, the company can expect a busy phase ahead with its iPhone 16 series launch, which is expected to happen sometime in late 2024.

