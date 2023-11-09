Black Friday deals: Apple iPad 10.2 drops to less than $250

The Apple iPad is discounted heavily every Black Friday, and this year is no exception. Users can buy the tablet from the Cupertino-based tech giant for a massive discount even weeks before the biggest promotion season of the year.

Multiple iPad models are selling for slashed prices on some of the leading stores like Amazon and Best Buy. Some are slightly older versions from 2020 and 2021 but continue to be fantastic options for daily usage.

The most notable deal is on the 9th gen iPad 10.2, which has dropped by 24% to just $249 on Amazon. The device is the perfect blend of features, including the powerful A13 Bionic chip, a good set of cameras, the latest iPadOS software, and more, which makes it a lucrative deal for those who need a powerful tablet for browsing and basic computing tasks.

Let's review some of the best deals on the Apple iPad this early Black Friday season, including which ones are worth the cash.

Multiple Apple iPads have been discounted this Black Friday

As mentioned, the $250 2021 Apple iPad 9th generation is the best deal today. At this price point, it brings a truckload of features that are almost 90% of what the latest and most powerful tablets from the company can deliver.

Here is the buying link.

The device is available in two colorways: Silver and Space Gray. You can choose between a WiFi-only config or both WiFi and cellular, which is significantly costlier at $444.

One of the major cons of the tablet is the limited 64 GB of storage. Apple also sells a 256 GB version, which adds extra flexibility and is more in line with modern standards. However, you will have to pay $399 for the latter since it isn't a part of the Black Friday promotion.

Other than the 2021 version, the 10th generation Apple iPad with the A14 Bionic chip has also been slightly discounted on Amazon. The device with 64 GB of storage and WiFi-only configuration is available for $399, which is $50 lower than the introductory price.

Some other notable deals on the tablet series include the 2019 Apple iPad 7th generation. The 128 GB storage variant with both WiFi and cellular connectivity is selling for $259 on Amazon.

You can also opt for the 8-inch iPad Mini with 16 GB of storage. A renewed version of the tablet is available for a bargain of $93 on the online store.

The Black Friday season is just getting started, and it's already raining deals on the iPad. We expect them to get crazier as we get closer to the actual event later this month. Keep checking Sportskeeda Gaming Tech for the best deals on Apple products and more.