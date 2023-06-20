How to customize your iPad lock screen on iPadOS 17?

Apple hosted its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 earlier this month. While the showstopper was the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset, Apple was also awed with the latest software updates for its hardware lineup. These included the shiny new iOS 17, iPadOS 17, MacOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10.

With the latest iPadOS 17, Apple is bringing some iPhone features to the iPad lineup. One significant addition is a health app to iPadOS to track their fitness and wellness. Furthermore, customizable lock screen from iOS 16 to iPadOS 17. If you are wondering how to customize your iPad lock screen, you are in the right place.

Can iPad lock screen be customized?

Apple has added the ability to customize the lock screen on iPad with the latest iPadOS 17. Users can customize with portrait images, widgets, and clock styles. Below are the various steps to customize the iPad lock screen.

Change wallpaper

Apple has added several wallpaper effects to the iPadOS 17, just like the iOS 16. There's an option to choose Photo Shuffle to show a new image every time iPad is unlocked, Live Photo wallpaper for animated effects, and stock animated wallpapers like Astronomy or Kaleidoscope. Follow the steps below to change the wallpaper on iPadOS 17.

Tap and hold on to the lock screen. Click on the + icon at the bottom right corner, You should see an Add New Wallpaper window. Select Photos to choose a picture from your gallery. You can also scroll through the categories on the Add New Wallpaper window. Choose Photo Shuffle for a new wallpaper every time the iPad wakes up. Click on Done when finished.

Add widgets

Adding widgets to the new iPad lock screen is as easy as changing the wallpaper. Follow the steps below to add widgets to the iPadOS 17 lock screen.

Tap and hold on to the iPad lock screen. Click on the Customize button when it shows up. Tap on the Add Widget button on the screen's left side. Scroll through the available widgets and tap on the ones you like to send to the widget bar on the left side of the lock screen. Hold and drag the widgets to reorder them as per your preference. Click anywhere on the screen and then tap on Done.

Change clock style

With the iPadOS 17, iPad users can change the color, font, and more on the lock screen. Here are the steps to customize the iPad lock screen clock.

Tap and hold on your iPad lock screen till the Customize button appears. Click on Lockscreen. Click on the Clock on top to bring up the context menu. You can now change the font and colors. Tap anywhere on the display and click Done on the top.

Will iPadOS get lock screen customization?

As mentioned above, Apple has already added the lock screen customization for iPads through the latest iPadOS 17. Users need to download and install the iPadOS 17 developer beta to start experiencing the iPad lock screen customization.

When can I get iPadOS 17?

Apple is already rolling out the iPadOS 17 developer beta to those who have signed up for the Apple Developer account. The company will roll out the iPadOS 17 Public Beta to Apple Beta Software Program members in July, followed by the final release in September or October.

Which devices will get iPadOS 17?

Apple has announced the list of iPads that support iPadOS 17 and dropped support for several older models. Below is the list of all iPadOS 17 compatible devices.

iPad Pro 12.9 (5th, 4th, 3rd and 2nd gen) iPad Pro 11 (3rd, 2nd and 1st gen) iPad Pro 10.5 iPad Air (5th, 4th and 3rd gen) iPad (10th, 9th, 8th, 7th and 6th gen) iPad mini (5th and 6th gen)

Apple might be late to the party, but always at the right time. iPad users can finally customize the lock screen on their devices. However, the iPadOS 17 will roll out in September or October this year. Those who can't wait for the final release can download and install the developer or public beta.

