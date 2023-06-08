How to download and install iPadOS 17 beta on your iPad

During the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, 2023, Apple announced the latest iPadOS 17 beta, which will bring a new look to the device while adding more monumental functionalities. Things will be more customizable than ever, as users will get lock screen widgets, personalized wallpapers, and a few other new features.

This article explains how you can download and install the iPadOS 17 beta on your iPad.

Which devices are compatible with iPadOS 17 beta?

The following devices are compatible with iPadOS 17:

iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

When it comes to the software versions that older iPads support, Apple typically does an excellent job of keeping up with the times. Only a few older iPads running iPadOS 15 were unable to upgrade when iPadOS 16 was released.

Download and install iPadOS 17 beta on your iPad in 12 easy steps

Andrew Clare @andrewjclare ‍



Here’s my Current iPad Lock Screen



Share yours!



#iPadOS17 iPad is looking fresh with iPadOS 17Here’s my Current iPad Lock ScreenShare yours! iPad is looking fresh with iPadOS 17 😮‍💨Here’s my Current iPad Lock Screen 🔥🔥Share yours! #iPadOS17 https://t.co/M39VHBNfV4

It's important to note that this beta version can have significant usability problems and bugs as it's still in development. The overall responsiveness of the UI can fall apart, and you might not have a great experience. Hence, it's recommended that you try it out on a secondary device until the official release.

It’s also crucial to back up your iPad data before going through the installation process.

If you're ready, follow these steps to download and install the iPadOS 17 beta on your iPad:

First, go to developer.apple.com in the Safari browser on your iPad. Tap the menu icon > Choose Account. Sign in using your Apple ID. Locate Download Resources by scrolling down, and click on it. Click on Install Profile. Wait for it to download, and go to Settings > Profile Downloaded. Click on Install, and follow the given instructions. When a pop-up appears, click on Restart. When it's turned back on, navigate to Settings. In there, click on General > Software Update > Beta Updates. Select iPadOS 17 Developer Beta. Go back to the previous page, and the beta should appear under Download and Install. It will automatically download and install the beta before restarting your iPad.

Installing iPadOS 17 on your iPad should be easier once the final version is released. Simply go to Settings > General > Software Update. Additionally, you can enable Automatic Updates to make the process even simpler.

The iPadOS 17 beta is available on the official Apple Developer Program website. However, the final version is expected to be released in the fall.

Catch up to date with Apple WWDC 2023 reveals here.

Poll : 0 votes