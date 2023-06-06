How to download macOS Sonoma Beta on your MacBook?

The latest operating system, the macOS Sonoma Beta, was ultimately announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. It's already available to download and install for developers. It includes a plethora of exciting new features. If you're a developer and want to explore them, start updating the macOS apps for the new generation.

In this article, we'll dive into a thorough guide on downloading and installing macOS Sonoma Developer Beta.

How to download and install macOS Sonoma Beta?

Although it's available to download if you're a developer, you must ensure that your Mac computer is compatible with the new macOS Sonoma Beta. Furthermore, Apple has a history of discontinuing support for older Mac computers after publishing the official compatibility list.

Ahead of the installation process, these are the compatible Macs to install the new update:

iMac - 2019 and later

Mac Pro - 2019 and later

iMac Pro - 2017

Mac Studio - 2022 and later

MacBook Air - 2018 and later

Mac mini - 2018 and later

MacBook Pro - 2018 and later

However, you should expect many issues with this beta software since it is still in development. This includes unreliable battery life on a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air and, in some cases, overheating problems. It also includes unreliable third-party app compatibility.

Additionally, make sure to create a backup of your important files to avoid any loss if an error occurs.

Steps to download and install macOS Sonoma beta

Launch Safari on your Mac and go to developer.apple.com Select macOS, then click on Download. Sign in using your credentials. Scroll down in the Download section, locate macOS 14 Sonoma, then click on Install Profile. Open the download location on your Mac. Find and double-click on macOSDeveloperBetaAccessUtility.dmg to launch it. Locate the macOSDeveloperBetaAccessUtility.pkg file inside the disk image. Double-click on it to start the installation process. Click on Continue. Agree to the terms and conditions and choose to install. Follow the on-screen instructions thoroughly to complete the installation process. Finally, the Software Update option should appear on your screen. If not, click the Apple logo and go to System Settings > Software Update. You can choose to download the macOS Sonoma Developer Beta from there. Finally, select Upgrade Now.

Ensure you don't use your Mac at all while the installation occurs. It might take some time, but it should happen quite smoothly.

When is macOS Sonoma Beta going to release?

The macOS Sonoma Beta is going to be officially released this fall. Previously, the macOS versions were released in several weeks after the launch of a new version of iOS. On that basis, we can expect that macOS Sonoma will unveil somewhere in October 2023.

However, if you're a developer, you can already get access to Beta 1. In July, the public beta will be accessible to everyone else.

Get the latest news on Apple's WWDC 2023 reveals here.

Catch up to date with Apple WWDC 2023 reveals here.

Poll : 0 votes