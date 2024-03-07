All new emojis in iOS 17.4 explained 

iOS 7.4 stable update is now finally live, and in this post, we'll explore all the new emojis in iOS 17.4. Along with some new features, such as improvements to the Stolen Device Protection app, changes for European Union users, and small bug fixes for the iPhone, the main highlight of this update is the addition of 118 new emojis.

In this post, we explain all the new emojis in iOS 17.4 and what they symbolize. These new emojis were first introduced in the iOS 17.4 beta update in January 2024.

Check out all new emojis in iOS 17.4 update

With these new 118 emojis, Apple has expanded its catalog, allowing users to send different types of messages to their contacts across various messaging apps. These emojis are based on the recent Unicode recommendations and also include gender or skin variations.

We now take a look at the best emojis and explain what they mean.

Head shaking side by side (Image via Emojipedia)

This emoji symbolizes head shaking side-by-side and can be used to send a rejection message.

Emoji showing head shaking upside down (Image via Emojipedia)

This emoji shows a head shaking upside down and can be used to send an acceptance or yes message.

The Phoenix symbolizes rebirth, love, or recognition. (Image via Emojipedia)

Next, we have the red Phoenix, symbolizing a red dragon for fame, luck, and reputation. The Phoenix is a fascinating bird believed to be born from the ashes. It can be used as a good luck message.

Apple has also added different family emojis (Image via Emojipedia)

Previously, Apple introduced different family emojis depicting people walking, running, using a wheelchair, cane, or other walking aids, but they were all facing leftward. However, with the iOS 17.4 update, rightward-facing options for these same family emojis have been included.

Besides these emojis, Apple has also added different gender-neutral family symbols, a green lime emoji, a broken chain emoji, and a red mushroom emoji. Users can anticipate even more emojis with the upcoming iOS 18 update.

