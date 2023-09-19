iOS 17 Contact Poster guide: How to design and share your Contact Poster on iPhones

Express yourself in style with the newly released iOS 17's latest feature, the Contact Poster. Make your call experience more exciting by attaching emojis or images to make your mark. When calling someone, your Contact Poster will appear full-screen on the recipient's iPhone, allowing you to showcase your creativity. Furthermore, this feature gives you the power to customize your Contact Posters with depth effects, fonts, different colors, and more.

We have a comprehensive guide for producing personalized iOS 17 Contact Posters for your contacts and yourself.

Design and share your Contact Poster on iOS 17: A step-by-step guide

If your iPhone is supported, you can download iOS 17 now and experience the exciting upgrades. Among these major changes is an improved contact card for your iPhone's functionality.

Personalized Contact Posters can be set up on your iPhone by following these steps:

On your iPhone, select Contacts from the Phone app.

from the Phone app. At the top, tap on My Card .

. Select Contacts Photo & Poster .

. Enter your first and last name.

Toggle on Name & Photo Sharing .

. Choose if you'd like to share the information with all your contacts under the Share Automatically option.

option. Tap on Edit from the top.

from the top. Tap on the Plus button in blue.

button in blue. In there, you can choose four options, including Camera, Photos, Memoji, and Monogram.

Camera and Photos: You can select the photo you want from your camera roll or take a new one.

Memoji: You can pick a preexisting or a self-designed Memoji. Following that, it will show in the background of your name. Furthermore, you can choose the background color to your liking.

Monogram: You can write the initials you want to appear on your contact card. You can only use one or two letters.

Once you've finished customizing your preferred option, follow the steps below:

You can see a preview of what the poster will look like. When you're ready, hit Continue .

. Furthermore, the option to modify your contact photo comes next. It's the one that shows up in your texting app. The picture you picked for the poster can be resized to fit there.

Your contact poster will be saved upon tapping Done, located at the top right of your screen.

Supported iPhones with iOS 17

Although iOS 17 supports the customization of Contact posters, make sure your iPhone is compatible with the latest iOS. Here's the list of eligible iPhone versions:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

iPhone 15 Series

For more iOS 17 guides and details on its standout attributes, keep tabs on Sportskeeda.