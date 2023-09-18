iOS 17 release date and time, how to update, supported iPhones, best features and more

Apple is finally releasing the long-awaited iOS 17, revealed earlier this year at WWDC 2023. This software update has undergone extensive beta testing and is now available for download on the latest iPhone 15 models and some older variants. With a diverse array of exciting features like Contact Poster, interactive widgets, StandBy Mode, and more, the latest iOS promises to usher in a new era of smartphone functionality.

Everything you might want to know about iOS 17, ranging from its top features to all the eligible iPhones and other things, will be closely examined in this piece.

When is iOS 17 dropping?

At 10 am PT on September 18, 2023, the much-anticipated iOS 17 update was finally released by Apple. We have provided a breakdown of the release time in various time zones below:

Australia : 2:30 am ACST (September 19)

: 2:30 am ACST (September 19) Brazil : 2 pm BRT (September 18)

: 2 pm BRT (September 18) Canada : 1 pm EDT (September 18)

: 1 pm EDT (September 18) China : 1 am CST (September 19)

: 1 am CST (September 19) India : 10:30 pm IST (September 18)

: 10:30 pm IST (September 18) Japan & South Korea : 2 am KST (September 19)

: 2 am KST (September 19) Singapore : 1 am GST (September 19)

: 1 am GST (September 19) United Kingdom: 6:30 pm BST (September 18)

6:30 pm BST (September 18) United States: 10 am PST (September 18)

How to update to iOS 17

Although the developers and beta testers have had early access to iOS 17, it is now available for everyone. The latest version of iOS is stable and fully operational, so you can go ahead and install it with ease. Follow these steps to do so:

Navigate to Settings → General → Software Update .

→ → . The option to update should appear after a minute or so if you don't see the notification immediately.

Select the upgrade notice at the bottom of the screen if it appears.

Read the instructions, and once you are ready, tap on Install Now or Download and Install. Furthermore, you can choose the option Update Tonight if you want this process to happen while sleeping.

Finally, enter your passcode and agree to the customary terms and conditions to start the installation process.

The update's size is estimated to be around 5–7 GB in size, although it may fluctuate from device to device.

iOS 17 supported iPhones

Before jumping for joy, double-check if your iPhone is compatible with the new iOS. Below, we've provided a list of all the versions that can use it:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

iPhone 15 Series

iOS 17's best features

The iPhone can now enjoy the benefits of the latest iOS after three months of beta testing for the free software update, which includes new features, such as the following:

StandBy

Contact Posters

NameDrop

Live Voicemail

Swipe to Reply in iMessage

Interactive Widgets

Improved Autocorrect

Apple Maps Offline

Stickers Drawer

The Contact Posters feature lets you make a customized display that pops up when someone calls you from their iPhone, whereas StandBy gives you a full-screen, easy-to-read look at important info while your device is charging on its side. Both are great ways to personalize and improve your experience.

You can now easily share contact information by using NameDrop. Simply placing two iPhones nearby can transfer all necessary contact information.

All in all, the iOS 17 release has brought about a host of fresh features. Thus, updating your device as soon as possible is recommended to enjoy them all.