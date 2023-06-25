How to use iPhone Screen Distance in iOS 17

The iPhone Screen Distance is a prominent new feature included in iOS 17. Its main goal is to prevent users from holding their phones too close to their eyes and developing potential health issues such as eye strain and myopia (nearsightedness). Therefore, if you want to lower the risk for kids and maintain a safe distance while using their phone, the iPhone Screen Distance in iOS 17 is pretty convenient.

This feature is only available in iOS 17, and if you are unsure how to activate it on your iPhone, we have included thorough instructions in this article.

How to enable and use iPhone Screen Distance in iOS 17

Kids, and occasionally adults, can quickly become engrossed in an activity and hold the iPhone too closely for an excessive amount of time. However, the iPhone Screen Distance feature detects when a user is holding a device closer than 30 centimeters, or 12 inches, for an extended duration. It then alerts them to move away using the TrueDepth camera.

You must manually enable the feature because it is disabled by default. Follow the given steps to enable the feature:

First, navigate to the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down a little bit, then tap on Screen Time. In iOS 17, you will see a new option: Screen Distance. Tap on it. Select Continue. Tap on Turn On Screen Distance. Finally, toggle on the Screen Distance.

When the iPhone Screen Distance feature is enabled, users will receive a warning saying "iPhone is Too Close" whenever it detects a precarious distance. Subsequently, they must move the device to a safe distance to prevent this warning. After that, a checkmark will appear on the screen confirming that the iPhone is now at a safe distance, and users have to tap the Continue button to proceed.

The iPhone Screen Distance feature is arguably one of the best health-related features in recent memory and can help break the habit of holding a phone too close. Whether it is a child or an adult, the occasional reminders are pretty helpful.

Additionally, the feature is not overly intrusive because the warning does not appear until you have held the phone unreasonably close to your face for at least a few minutes.

The Screen Distance feature is only available on iPhones and iPads equipped with Face ID. Importantly, you must have iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 installed on them, respectively. Only their developer betas are currently accessible, with the public betas not being available until July 2023.

