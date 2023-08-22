iOS 17 Beta 7 and iPadOS 17 Beta 7 rolled out: Release notes, download size, and more

The Apple Developer Program is currently offering Beta 7 of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. These versions are the latest iterations of the iOS operating system, designed to run on iPhones and iPads. They were previewed back in June, and, despite being in beta testing, Apple's plan is to release the final versions along with new devices this September.

Although the official launch date has yet to be announced, the final releases are speculated to coincide with the Worldwide Developers Conference(WWDC) event, which is expected to occur around September 13.

Delving into the latest iOS 17 Beta 7 and iPadOS 17 Beta 7 builds, we'll see what new features and changes are potentially waiting for us.

Release notes for iOS 17 Beta 7 and iPadOS 17 Beta 7

Expand Tweet

AirDrop

Fixed:

With any Classroom class set up, the AirDrop browser on teacher and student devices will not show any devices.

On the iPadOS 17 Beta 7, in Settings > General > AirDrop, a switch is shown labeled “Bringing Devices Together”. This switch is not functional on the iPad.

AirPlay

Fixed:

The AirPlay picker list might not populate except for the current route.

AirPlay mirroring isn’t currently available on the iPad Pro (10 inch) or iPad Pro (12.9 inch) (2nd generation). Using an iPad as an extended display for a Mac might also be affected.

AirPods

New Features:

To test new features such as Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness, developers need to install AirPods beta firmware in iOS 17.

With Personalized Volume, when watching third-party media, a volume slider might show up.

Conversation Awareness might react to self-made sounds such as humming, and throat clearing, and might fail to end automatically when there is ongoing speech nearby.

Conversation Boost in Control Center The hearing module will not turn on the feature.

Fixed:

Pressing and holding AirPods in Settings on iOS 17 and macOS will only save the noise control rotations on the local device.

FaceTime calls from iOS 17 answered with macOS with AirPods might not be able to mute.

The Spotify App on macOS will automatically route audio from Spotify on iOS 17 without playing audio.

AirPods' color might be inverted in the dark mode in the tutorial cards for Adaptive Audio.

Assistive Access

New Features:

Assistive Access provides an alternative iOS 17 experience. Assistive Access can be configured and enabled in Settings > Accessibility > Assistive Access. To end Assistive Access, triple-click the side or home button and type in the Exit Passcode that was configured.

Fixed:

While on a call, the End Call button might become inoperative.

When setting up Assistive Access with Calls set to receive calls from Selected Contacts, calls might not be received in iOS 17.

Audio

Fixed:

Some wired headphones with a Lightning connector might experience audio playback interruptions in iOS 17.

Car Key

Fixed:

Car keys shared from Android to iOS 17 or WatchOS cannot be added to the Wallet app.

Car keys shared from Android to iOS 17 or watchOS cannot be added to the Wallet app.

CarPlay

Fixed:

Following a short disconnection from CarPlay, Maps might present a blank map view while other information remains visible. This issue doesn’t affect Apple Maps in the CarPlay Dashboard.

During navigation using Apple Maps, upcoming turn information might not be displayed correctly in the vehicle’s instrument cluster or a heads-up display.

For users in vehicles that support focus input with a knob controller or trackpad, the Now Playing screen might not correctly display which control is focused.

Missing progress bar progression on the CarPlay Now Playing widget.

Cellular

Fixed:

iPad (6th generation) (Wi-Fi + Cellular) might display No Service after toggling Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data.

Center Stage

Fixed:

The user cannot disable Center Stage in Control Center for FaceTime when using an Apple Studio Display camera. This affects iPads without a front-facing Ultra Wide camera.

Check In

Fixed:

If a Check In is set and the device goes offline, there might be an inconsistency between what was requested to be shared with the Check In recipient and what is actually shared.

Siri announcements might repeat part of the incoming Check In notification.

The state might become disassociated, leaving a Live Activity visible after the session ends.

Check In isn’t currently available in China.

Content Caching

Fixed:

The current state of Content Caching in Settings might not be displayed correctly.

Content Restrictions

New Features:

Siri's Explicit Language filter can’t be enabled for the following locales: he-IL and tr-TR.

Enterprise Software Updates

Known Issues:

Shared iPads will sit in a “Prepared” state when using Declarative Device Management to enforce a software update.

Workaround: Use legacy MDM commands to update the shared iPad.

eSIM transfer

Fixed:

eSIM transfer using “Transfer From Nearby iPhone” between devices using different iCloud accounts or devices without an iCloud account might fail.

FaceTime

Fixed:

The black rectangle is shown behind the reaction picker while it is being animated. After the animation completes, the picker has black corners.

Facetime handoff

Fixed:

Facetime handoff to another device might result in a call drop or no media.

FaceTime on Apple TV

Fixed:

Guest Pairing doesn’t work if Apple TV is connected via Ethernet.

If a phone already has a Connected Camera, answering a FaceTime call on that phone and then moving to an Apple TV might result in a dropped call.

Moving the FaceTime call from Apple TV to iPhone by tapping “Switch to phone” might result in a dropped call.

Duplicate participants might appear when moving a call from an iPhone to an Apple TV.

FaceTime calls might end suddenly within the first minute.

Health App Clinical Health Records

Fixed:

Upon deletion of a clinical health record account on an iOS 17 device, subsequent sign-ins might fail to sync to other devices signed into the same iCloud Account.

Health App on Simulator

Fixed:

The default simulator locale is set to en-001. Clinical Health Records and Sharing with Doctors features are missing in the Health App on the Simulator.

Health Clinical Vitals category room

Fixed:

Viewing any Clinical Vitals category rooms from Search has a black background in Light mode, making some texts illegible.

Health Medications

Fixed:

Follow-up notifications might not display as expected, and notifications might unexpectedly disappear from the lock screen.

Previously archived medications might appear unexpectedly in the active Medication Schedule section and also trigger reminders.

Users are not able to change the shape of an existing Medication.

Home

Fixed:

Pairing the first Matter accessory in a new Home will fail when selecting the accessory from the nearby accessories list.

Existing Home widgets will stop working when users update from Beta 1 to Beta 2 on iOS 17 and macOS.

Media playback controls might not appear in the Home app for some third-party AirPlay speakers.

Home Widgets

Fixed:

Users might encounter an issue that results in their Home Widgets showing “No Accessories” even though they are configured properly.

Accessories with multiple services configured are filtered out and not shown on the Widget.

iCloud Backups

Known Issues:

The first backup on a post-beta 4 build, when users have been on beta 4 prior, might take a longer time to complete if there are a large number of message attachments. Both automatic and manual backups might take a longer time to complete and get deferred over days, which can lead to users seeing that the device has not been backed up in a while.

Workaround: Turn off and delete iCloud backups and turn them back on:

Settings > iCloud Backup > Select the device > Turn off and delete from iCloud

To turn it back on, go to Settings > iCloud Backup > Toggle on Backup this phone.

Live Voicemail

New Features:

Live Voicemail can’t be shared in iOS 17.

Fixed:

Voicemail notification sounds will play even when the device is set to silent mode.

Lockdown Mode

Known Issues:

If 2G cellular service is selected before enabling Lockdown Mode, it might not be disabled by Lockdown Mode on all cellular networks.

Workaround: If you don’t want to enable 2G cellular service while in Lockdown Mode, choose a different cellular option such as 3G, 4G, LTE, or 5G to ensure 2G remains disabled while in Lockdown Mode.

Mail

Fixed:

Mail is unable to fetch new emails from IMAP servers using the NAMESPACE extension.

When updating to Beta 3, Mail will re-download emails if an account exceeds 10,000 messages.

Maps

Fixed:

When a LinearGradient stroke is used with a MapPolyline in SwiftUI, the specified gradient color might be ignored.

When using Map, Xcode emits a runtime warning that “Publishing changes from within view updates is not allowed.”

At certain zoom levels, the title of a selected MKMarkerAnnotationView can overlap other marker titles.

Media

New Features

Added support for Managed Media Source on macOS and iPadOS, and added support as a preview on iOS 17.

Fixed:

MP3 files with malformed ID3 tags will fail to play in iOS 17.

Meshing

Fixed:

In certain edge cases, for example, floors under curved walls, the meshing of the floor or walls might appear broken.

Messages

New Features:

iMessage apps might behave unexpectedly in landscape orientation.

Sticker pack apps appear when the new Stickers app is invoked from outside of Messages. For apps such as Notes and Freeform, the new Stickers app can be invoked from Emoji Keyboard Recents and Markup. For third-party apps, Stickers can be invoked from the Emoji Keyboard Recents.

Fixed:

The transcription for long audio messages is truncated without a way to expand and view the full transcription.

Stickers might disappear after a long press.

Unexpected visual artifacts might appear when the transcription is inserted while sending an audio message.

The Messages app might be blank on the first unlock after the software update.

Known Issues:

The Catch up affordance might display incorrectly in iOS 17.

Workaround: Leave and return to the affected conversation.

Metal

Fixed:

MetalFX MFXTemporalScalingEffect class will quit unexpectedly on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Networking

New Features:

iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 17 beta support joining wired 802.1X networks. Apple TV devices running tvOS 17 beta also support joining wired 802.1X networks.

URLSession supports resumable uploads in HTTP. Just like download tasks, upload tasks can now be paused and resumed if the server supports the latest protocol draft. To learn more, see Resumable Uploads for HTTP.

Apple devices now support connection to 802.1X networks using EAP-TLS with TLS 1.3 (EAP-TLS 1.3). EAP-TLS 1.3 further improves security and privacy by always providing forward secrecy, never disclosing the peer identity, and mandating the use of revocation checking when compared to EAP-TLS with earlier versions of TLS.

Fixed:

For apps linked on or after iOS 17 and aligned OS versions, App Transport Security now requires secure connections to external IP addresses by default. For more information on these requirements, see Preventing Insecure Network Connections. Exceptions can be made using NSExceptionDomains, which now supports exceptions for individual IP addresses and ranges specified in classless inter-domain routing (CIDR) notation.

For apps linked on or after iOS 17 beta, macOS 14 beta, watchOS 10 beta, and tvOS 17 beta, the Transfer-Encoding header field of a streamed HTTP/1 request is set to chunked instead of Chunked.

Apps that use IPv4 traffic via NAT464 on an IPv6-only network, including certain mobile carriers, might not work.

Newsstand

Deprecations:

NewsstandKit has been removed from iOS 17.

Notes

Fixed:

Some content might temporarily disappear from the notes in iOS 17.

Phone

Fixed:

The phone app may be badged with an incorrect number of unread voicemails.

Phone / Software Update

Fixed:

Users who installed prior seed builds may have accumulated high System disk usage related to cached shared names and photos.

Photos

New Features:

A new PHContentEditingOutput.renderedContentURL(for:) API adds support for UTType.heic encoded rendered image content.

Known Issues:

Applications providing image content via PHContentEditingOutput.renderedContentURL in formats other than UTType.jpeg will fail with an .invalidResource error.

Pre-filled Titles for Events and Reminders

New Features:

Messages now support machine learning-based pre-filled titles for English events and reminders. Tap or long-press the highlighted date/time in an SMS or iMessage conversation and select ‘Create Event’ to trigger this feature.

Privacy

Fixed:

When a user clears their Significant Locations history, this change will not be immediately reflected in Photos, and it could take up to a week or more for the change to be reflected.

Time in Daylight is supported on Apple Watch Series 5 and later. However, when using a model of Apple Watch that doesn’t support Time in Daylight, the privacy toggle switch is still displayed, even though toggling it has no effect. On Apple Watch, the toggle is located in Settings > Privacy & Security > Health > Time in Daylight. On iPhone, the toggle is located in the Watch app > Privacy > Time in Daylight.

Reactions

Fixed:

When using the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro as a continuity camera, gesture detection can stop working when center stage is enabled.

Reactions aren’t currently available when using video conferencing apps in Safari.

Safari

Fixed:

Safari might offer search suggestions while in Private Browsing by using an on-device model. The search terms are not sent from the device to a search provider.

Safari might quit unexpectedly when focusing the Smart Search field on the iPhone in portrait orientation if a search hasn’t previously been done using the Smart Search field.

Setting a profile color might not be reflected in the Start Page background.

When creating a new Safari Profile, extensions might be unexpectedly turned on or off.

Separate Safari profiles might incorrectly display history results from other profiles in the search UI.

Screen Time

Fixed:

Visiting Screen Time > Tapping “See All Activity” > Opening an app, website, or category from the “Most Used” list might lead to a 25-second hang before the usage report for the app, website, or category appears.

Screen Time usage and settings for App Limits, Always Allowed, and Downtime is lost after updating to iOS 17 beta.

Settings

Fixed:

In Settings > General > About, the available storage might be inconsistent with the storage usage reported in Settings > General > [iPhone, iPad] Storage. The storage usage reported in Settings > General > [iPhone, iPad] Storage is accurate.

Settings | Passcode

Fixed:

When changing the device passcode, the “Passcode Options” link does not appear, and the passcode cannot be changed from a numeric one to an alphanumeric one.

SharePlay

Fixed:

Connecting SharePlay in-car sessions by scanning the QR code might not work.

When the user disables the “Discoverable by Nearby Contacts” setting or starts playing something other than Apple Music, it will cause the advertisement to stop, and will be unable to resume advertising again for that session.

Software Migration

Fixed:

In regions that don’t allow the 5GHz band to be used, migrating from an Android device to an iPhone might fail to complete successfully.

Software Update

Fixed:

Certain 2017-model iPads might fail to update to iOS 17 and will revert back to the pre-existing starting OS.

StandBy

New Features:

The brightness slider isn’t functional while in StandBy.

Fixed:

If an app is deleted and its widget is in the StandBy widget stack, the deleted app widget isn’t removed.

Widgets in StandBy display content while in DownTime or when restricted by ScreenTime.

While in red mode, the Solar Clock isn’t legible.

Widgets in the StandBy widget gallery might appear clipped.

Incoming call alerts aren’t visible while editing widgets in StandBy.

Your device might become unresponsive while in StandBy.

Stickers

Fixed:

Freeform: On iPad and iPhone, emoji with skin tone options cannot be inserted onto the canvas.

Speculated download size for iOS 17 Beta 7 and iPadOS 17 Beta 7

Different devices may have varying download sizes when it comes to the latest beta versions of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, Beta 7. Typically, if you already have the prior update, the download size will be roughly between 450 MB and 700 MB.

There is a small chance of issues that could result in the loss of data; therefore, Apple highly recommends not installing beta operating systems on primary devices. Testers should take advantage of non-essential hardware to run tests and always make certain they have adequate backups of their critical data.