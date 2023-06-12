How to use StandBy on iPhone with iOS 17?

WWDC 2023 was quite eventful with new hardware launches, but iOS 17 also impressed with features like StandBy on iPhone, custom contact posters, etc. It is an event that Apple reserves for its software showcase, and the company didn’t disappoint. It announced iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14 Sonoma, watchOS 10, and more.

According to the tech giant, iOS 17 is more personalized and intuitive than previous versions. The update is geared towards bringing new user experiences, including custom contact posters, message updates, and more. One of these new experiences that Apple showcased at the event is the new StandBy on iPhone, which turns the device into a smart display when charging in landscape orientation.

You are in the right place if you have been wondering what StandBy is and how to use it.

What is StandBy on iPhone?

StandBy in iOS 17 transforms the charging screen into a smart display. (Image via Apple)

During WWDC 2023, Apple introduced StandBy on iPhone as “a full-screen experience with glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance when iPhone is on its side and charging.” It will automatically kick in when you plug it in for charging in a horizontal orientation.

The StandBy mode is an intelligent home display that shows various clock styles, favorite photos, or widgets, including Smart Stacks that will show situational widgets. It supports Live Activities, Siri, incoming calls, and larger notifications, which can be easily seen from a distance.

How do I turn on StandBy on iPhone?

Users simply have to charge their iPhone horizontally to turn on StandBy mode in iOS 17 (Image via Apple)

All you need to do to turn on StandBy on the iPhone is to charge it. The feature has just two essential requisites - it should be charging and placed horizontally. Users can either place it horizontally on a MagSafe charger or plug it into a wired connection and place it horizontally on a stand to kick it off.

On the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max, which have always-on displays, the StandBy mode turns on automatically and constantly stays on while charging. On older models, users will need to tap on the display to bring it up when charging.

How to customize StandBy on iPhone?

iOS 17 users can customize StandBy mode in the clock, photos, and widget views (Image via Apple)

Apple has added three views in the StandBy mode - widget, photo, and clock views. These are scrollable views that can be accessed by swiping across the display. Here’s how you can customize Standby on your iPhone for all three:

Widget view: This view is divided into the left and right columns. Tap and hold the column you want to edit. When it appears, click on the "+" button in the top left corner, and drag and drop the widget you want into the column. Tap on Done to finish the setup. Photo view: Press and hold the displayed picture to enter Edit mode. Click on the "+" button to add additional albums and photos to display (The featured album is set by default). Once you set up albums for photo view, click Done. Clock view: Long press on the displayed clock to enter Edit mode. Pick from digital, analog, world, solar, or float clock faces. You can further customize color, fonts, and other elements by tapping the circular white button in the bottom right corner. Click Done when you are satisfied with the look of the clock.

How long until iOS 17?

Apple is already rolling out the iOS 17 developer beta, which can be downloaded and installed right away if you have an Apple Developer account. From July onwards, the company will start rolling out the stable public beta for those who have signed up for the Apple Beta Software Program. The final public release will start rolling out to everyone in September 2023.

The StandBy mode is one of the most exciting features to look forward to for iPhone users. It comes as part of Apple’s focus on personalization and adds an extra character to the iOS platform. The feature will benefit those who want to invest in a smart display but can’t justify spending a fortune on it.

