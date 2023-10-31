Apple M3 MacBook Pro vs. M2 MacBook Pro: Which one should you buy?

The new M3 MacBook Pro has finally arrived, and it's important to understand how it differs from its predecessors. Packed with the latest M3 chipset, this device boasts unprecedented power and enhances the user experience. We can expect a performance boost of over 15% compared to the older generation, the M2 MacBook Pro. Apart from this, the battery life has been revamped for even better sustainability.

Through a detailed analysis, we'll help you differentiate between the M2 MacBook Pro and the M3 MacBook Pro from Apple and make it easier for you to decide which one to buy.

Best upgrades for Apple M3 MacBook Pro

Chipset

The chipset is the main difference between the current gen and last gen of MacBook Pros. The older version utilizes an M2 chip, while the newer one boasts the M3. This discrepancy in power is the most noticeable factor and the biggest reason to upgrade.

The M2 lineup by Apple can be configured with a maximum 19-core GPU and 12-core CPU. As per Apple's claim, the M2's multitasking processing capability is 20% faster than the M1 Pro.

However, the M3 series chips take things to the next level. It is the industry's first 3nm chipset. A similar performance jump was seen with the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 chip.

Hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing are now available on the Mac, thanks to the latest upgrade to Apple silicon. Its GPU harnesses dynamic caching to maximize performance by utilizing only the necessary amount of local memory for each task. With this technology, games can render more lifelike shadows, and the GPU can support more complex scenes.

Battery life

Battery life has also improved on the new M3 MacBook Pro laptops. Thanks to their custom silicon, these laptops have been able to increase battery life by up to five hours, varying based on the model being compared.

The M3 MacBook Pro/Max laptops (16-inch) offer 22 hours of video playback compared to 21 hours of M2 Pro/Max.

of video playback compared to 21 hours of M2 Pro/Max. The M3 MacBook Pro (14-inch) offers 22 hours of video playback compared to 17 hours of the M2 MacBook Pro.

of video playback compared to 17 hours of the M2 MacBook Pro. The M3 MacBook Pro/Max (14-inch) offers 18 hours of video playback compared to 17 hours of the M2 MacBook Pro/Max.

of video playback compared to 17 hours of the M2 MacBook Pro/Max. The new MacBook Pro models continue to feature fast charging, with up to 50% charge in 30 minutes.

Apple M3 MacBook Pro: Pricing

The MacBook Pro machines require an ample investment. Those interested in obtaining the 14-inch M2 or the 16-inch equivalent upon release had to spend $1999 or $2499, respectively. While these devices are no longer sold firsthand by Apple, they can still be procured at a reduced rate from alternative distributors.

Considering the specs being offered, many believe that the starting price for the newer M3 MacBook Pro is incredibly reasonable. The standard M3 variants are available at the following prices:

MacBook Pro with M3 (14-inch): $1599

$1599 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro (14-inch): $1999

$1999 MacBook Pro with M3 Max (14-inch) : $3199

: $3199 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro (16-inch): $2499

$2499 MacBook Pro with M3 Max (16-inch): $3499

Which one should you buy?

The M3 MacBook Pro is unquestionably the best Apple laptop if you want peak performance. Its design and display are exceptional, and its features are impressive. Going for the M3 model is a wise choice if you want a significant upgrade from your M1 MacBook Pro.

However, although the new MacBook Pro comes with superior power compared to the M2 variant, if your work isn't too challenging, the M2 version should suffice. The devices with the M2 chip are also expected to drop in price, so that may be the better option for those on a budget.