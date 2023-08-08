Apple M3 specs leaked: 3nm processor, MacBook expected release date, and more

Next year, Apple plans to launch the most powerful MacBook Pro to date and has already started testing its top-of-the-line next-gen laptop processor. Its M3 Max SoC is allegedly being tested, according to Mark Gurman, a trusted source in the tech industry. Furthermore, Mark discussed some of its features in his latest newsletter, along with the expected release date.

This article has gathered bits and pieces of information on this upcoming release.

Apple M3 leaked specs

The M3 Max chip, revealed through test logs obtained by Bloomberg News from a third-party Mac app developer, packs a punch with 16 primary processing cores and an impressive 40 graphics cores.

Less-intensive applications, like browsing the web, are managed by four efficiency cores of the central processing unit, while 12 high-performance cores take care of demanding tasks such as video editing.

M3 chip model CPU GPU RAM Base M3 8-core 10-core M3 Pro 12-core 18-core GPU 36 GB M3 Max 16-core 40-core GPU 48 GB

The new chip features two or more added graphics cores paired with four extra high-performance CPU cores when pitted against the leading M2 laptop line. Memory capacity reached 48 gigabytes within the MacBook Pro during evaluation.

Sales of the Mac lineup are expected to decline significantly this quarter. To turn things around, Apple has released their latest advance in their in-house chip effort, also called Apple Silicon, in the form of the new MacBook. The improved performance may entice consumers to upgrade to this model and potentially reinvigorate the Mac lineup.

AppleTrack @appltrack



Base M3: 8-core CPU/10-core GPU

M3 Pro: 12-core CPU/18-core GPU/36GB RAM

M3 Max: 16-core CPU/40-core GPU/48GB RAM



The new processors will be based on updated 3nm architecture, which promises massive performance improvements...



(via @markgurman) M3 chip specs have leakedBase M3: 8-core CPU/10-core GPUM3 Pro: 12-core CPU/18-core GPU/36GB RAMM3 Max: 16-core CPU/40-core GPU/48GB RAMThe new processors will be based on updated 3nm architecture, which promises massive performance improvements...(via @markgurman) pic.twitter.com/BMpIvMri4x

In September, Apple will roll out the A17 processor for the iPhone 15 Pro, which utilizes comparable 3-nanometer fabrication techniques as the M3 chip. This marks Apple's first foray into 3-nanometer production for Mac chips, enabling increased battery life and improved performance.

When will the M3 MacBook be released? Expected dates and features explored

Gradually, over the next year, Apple will alter their entry-level Macs to assimilate the M3 chip as the new standard. This will be a major shift for the brand, with all MacBook Pros, Airs, iMacs, and Mac Minis boasting M3 technology, starting in October.

Mark Gurman @markgurman Here's the M3 Mac lineup I am expecting over the next 1.5-2 years:

- M3: iMac, base MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini

- M3 Pro: Mac mini, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

- M3 Max: 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Studio

- M3 Ultra: Mac Studio

In the year 2024, Apple will provide a refresh to their beloved MacBook Pro collection, introducing the M3 Max and M3 Pro chips. They've been tinkering with various laptop dimensions, involving models of 13 and 15 inches. When the refreshed chips are rolled out, it's anticipated that updated renditions of the MacBook Pro models at 14 and 16 inches will become available.

It seems that Apple is breaking from tradition and will be launching fresh Macs in October this year, as per recent updates. However, Bloomberg indicated that there won't likely be any new models until the close of the fiscal fourth quarter, ending in September, as discussed during the company's latest quarterly earnings report.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news updates on upcoming Apple products.