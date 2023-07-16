Apple MacBook M3 expected release date, specs, performance, and more

The Apple MacBook M3 is currently a hot topic in the laptop industry. There are various leaks and rumors confirming that the Cupertino-based tech giant has started the production of the M3 chipset, and it may be one of the most powerful yet from the brand. However, there are reports that the Apple MacBook M3 has reportedly been delayed.

There’s no doubt that MacBooks got a much-needed boost in performance with the introduction of the proprietary M-series chipset. After launching the M1 chip in November 2020, Apple transitioned its entire lineup to the M series processors by introducing the M2 Ultra-powered Mac Pro. Now, the rumors are rife about the M3 MacBook, and here’s everything we know about it.

Is MacBook M3 coming this year?

Apple Hub @theapplehub



Possible new models:

- 24” iMac

- 13” MacBook Air

- 13” MacBook Pro



Source: Apple could launch the first Macs with an M3 chip in October!Possible new models:- 24” iMac- 13” MacBook Air- 13” MacBook ProSource: @markgurman

Previously, there were speculations that Apple may launch multiple MacBooks at its WWDC 2023, held on June 5, 2023, introducing the next-generation M3 chipset as well. The tech giant did introduce several new Macs, but with the new M2 Pro and the M2 Ultra chipsets. Apple also introduced a new 15-inch MacBook Air with the existing M2 chipset.

So where does that leave the M3 MacBook? It’s a given that the next generation of MacBooks from the Cupertino-based tech giant will come with the new M3 chipset, and they are coming soon. Apple usually launches new MacBooks at its fall event in September, alongside new iPhones. And there’s no indication that the company will change track this year.

When will Apple release MacBook M3?

Abby ☕️ @WinterSkiis New reports suggest that M3 Macs are coming sooner than initially thought. It's now believed the first M3 Macs will release in October/November.



This will likely be new MacBook Airs, 13” MacBook Pro, and iMac.



What do you think?

According to noted Apple analysts Ming Chi-Kuo and Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the company will likely launch the high-end M3 Pro and the M3 Max in late 2023 or early 2024, in the yet-to-launch 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Both the analysts have an excellent track record regarding Apple predictions, so this bit of information is likely to be accurate.

Considering Apple launched the vanilla M-series chipset - the M3 in this case - ahead of the Pro and Max variant, we can safely assume that the MacBook M3 will launch at the fall event.

Gurman also recently claimed that the MacBook M3 may arrive in October. However, a report claims that TSMC, the company making the 3nm M3 chipset, is facing difficulties meeting the demand. If the report is accurate, we may see the MacBook M3's launch delayed to 2024.

What are the expected specifications of the Apple M3?

The new Apple M3 chipset will likely power the MacBook Air 13 and 15, MacBook Pro 13, Mac mini, and the iMac. The most exciting rumor about the M3 is that it will be manufactured using 3nm TSMC fabrication, a considerable upgrade from the 5nm M2 chipsets. TSMC has reportedly already started production but, as mentioned before, is facing difficulties.

The 3nm fabrication means the M3 chip will be far more powerful and battery efficient than its predecessor. According to Gurman, the new M3 chip will have 12 cores, with six for performance and six for efficiency. We can expect the new MacBook M3 to come with a significant boost in performance and battery efficiency.

If you are planning to pick up a MacBook M2 laptop and have held on to your purchase so far, it’s advised to wait a little longer. The new M3 MacBook may not be a massive departure in terms of design, but it will definitely bring substantial performance upgrades. We are just a couple of months away from the fall event, and the wait may very well be worth it.