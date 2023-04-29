Apple Macbook M3 launch reportedly delayed: Expected release date, specs, and more

With anticipation building for the upcoming release of the Apple MacBook M3, new leaks about this next-generation Apple silicon chip continue to emerge. Apple introduced its first in-house silicon chip, the M1, in November 2020. By developing its own CPUs, Apple has been able to reduce its dependence on third-party suppliers, potentially saving costs over time. It has also allowed the company to gain more control over the hardware and software integration of its devices, resulting in improved performance, battery life, and an overall better user experience.

After the M1, Apple released the M2 chip in June of last year. While the M1 processor has been released in four different variants, only two versions of the M2 processor have been made available to the public so far.

A report by the IDC stated that Apple experienced a decline of 40.5% in the first quarter of 2023, which followed a previous decline of 27.8% in Q4 2022. A recent Bloomberg report mentioned that the tech giant is reportedly pinning its hopes on the release of new Macs to attract customers and counteract these losses.

Several leaks and rumors have been spreading on the internet about the upcoming Apple silicon chip. We have curated information from some of the most reliable sources to make a summary of everything we know about the Apple Macbook M3.

Everything we know about Apple Macbook M3 so far: Launch delay, specs, expected release date

Apple M3 chip expected specs and performance

First, let's check the expected specs of the M3 processor. The previous gen M2 processors were 5nm chipsets made by TSMC, and the new M3 processors will be based on TSMC's 3nm technology. TSMC has already started production in the fourth quarter of 2022, but it's currently struggling.

Rumors also mention that Apple is working on multiple M3 chips, codenamed Ibiza, Lobos, and Palma. If Apple maintains their strategy, then we might see lower-end AppleMacbook Air models with the base M3 chip and higher-end MacBook Pros with M3 Ultra, which is rumored to have 40 cores. Recent leaks about an M3 Mac Mini have also hit the internet.

Several analysts are also suggesting that users hold off on buying a new Macbook M2 Pro because the Apple Macbook M3 Air might be a huge leap in terms of performance.

By analyzing Apple's previous patterns and the relationship between A and M series chips, YouTuber MaxTech estimated that the new M3 chip will have a Geekbench 6 single-core score of around 3472. This will make it the fastest mobile chip in the world, surpassing the i9 13900KS by 14%.

TSMC struggles and launch date delays

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has released a new 3nm chip-making process called N3, which is even smaller and more powerful than their previous gen 5nm chips. Samsung is a bit behind TSMC in making 3nm chips, and Intel is even further behind. The N3 chips will be used on the new Apple Macbook M3 and iPhone 15 Pro.

However, according to a report by EE Times, TSMC is facing challenges with the tools and processes needed to manufacture these chips at a large scale. This could potentially cause delays in production, which could be a major issue for Apple since TSMC is one of the only companies that can manufacture these chips, with Samsung being the only other competitor in this field.

AWWDC 2023 and Apple MacBook M3 launch date

Due to the delay from TSMC, we may not see the Apple Macbook M3 at the upcoming Apple World Wide Developers Conference in June 2023. However, there have been rumors about a bigger 15" Apple Macbook Air with the M2 processor. Market analysts expect the Apple Macbook M3 to launch around the fourth quarter of 2023 or in 2024.

