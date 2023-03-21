5 best GPUs to pair with Intel Core i9 13900KS

Intel launched the Core i9 13900KS earlier this year as a slightly faster limited edition CPU for enthusiasts looking to maximize the performance of their rig. The chip costs a ton of money and delivers minimal performance improvements compared to the original 13900K from last year.

Those building a gaming rig based on the CPU must opt for a high-end graphics card to enjoy 100% of its potential. Pairing the chip with a budget GPU doesn't make sense since it will be limited by the graphics card.

In this article, we will go over the best graphics cards to pair with the Core i9 13900KS. The list includes everything from budget GPUs to the latest and greatest.

The Core i9 13900KS requires some high-end GPUs for optimal performance

1) AMD Radeon RX 6800 ($519.99)

The PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 graphics card (Image via PowerColor)

AMD launched the RX 6800 as a high-end 4K gaming card back in 2020. Almost two and a half years after its launch, the card continues to be a solid option for high-end gaming.

When paired with the Core i9 13900KS, gamers can utilize 100% of the card's potential. In the mid-range, this GPU is best for the Intel flagship.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics processor Navi 21 Core count 3,840 TMUs 240 Compute Units (CUs) 60 RT cores 60 Base clock 1,700 MHz Boost clock 2,105 MHz VRAM 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 256 bit Total board power (TBP) 250 W Price $519+

The RX 6800 starts at around $520 these days at leading retailers. It is much faster than the RTX 3070, which is almost similarly priced.

2) Nvidia RTX 3080 10 GB ($615)

The Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming video card (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3080 continues to be a great video card for gaming on the high end. Gamers can pair this card with the Intel Core i9 13900KS and enjoy the latest titles at 4K without hiccups.

Specification RTX 3080 GPU GA102 CUDA Cores / Stream Processors 8704 Manufacture Process Technology 8nm Number of transistors 28,300 million Memory Bus Width 320 Bit Memory 10GB GDDR6X Memory bandwidth 760.3GB/s Memory Clock speed 19000 Mhz Clock speed (base/boost) 1450MHz / 1710MHz TDP 320W

These days, the RTX 3080 has dropped from its $699 launch MSRP. The Biostar variant can be picked up for around $615 on Newegg.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899.99)

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT Vapor-X 20 GB video card (Image via Sapphire)

Coming to some of the latest launches, the RX 7900 XT is a high-end GPU built to compete with the RTX 4070 Ti and the 4080. When paired with the Intel Core i9 13900KS, gamers can enjoy high framerates in almost every title.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics processor Navi 31 Core count 5,376 TMUs 336 Tensor cores N/A Compute Units (CUs) 84 RT cores 84 Base clock 1,395 MHz Boost clock 1,695 MHz VRAM 20 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 320 bit Total board power (TBP) 300 W Price $849+

The solid performance of the card makes it the best sub-$1,000 card for the Intel flagship. The GPU was introduced with a launch MSRP of $899. However, some entry-level add-in card options are priced at just $849.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti ($1,599)

The Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Ti AMP Extreme HOLO (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3090 Ti is the Ampere flagship that was launched for solid 4K gaming performance. The card continues to be one of the fastest video cards on the market. When paired with the Intel Core i9 13900KS, gamers can play the latest titles at high framerates.

RTX 3090 Ti Graphics unit GA102 Process Size 8 nm RT cores 84 Shaders 10,752 Memory 24GB GDDR6X Base clock 1,560 MHz Boost clock 1,860 MHz Memory bandwidth 1,008 GB/s Memory clock 21 Gbps TDP 450W

The RTX 3090 Ti, however, costs a pretty penny. Although it has been discounted from its $1,999 launch MSRP, $1,500 for a video card is still a steep price.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($2,099)

The MSI Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 4090 is the fastest video card on the planet. The card is much faster than any other GPU ever launched. The Core i9 13900KS is the best CPU to pair with this graphics card. Both the CPU and the GPU can function at their maximum potential.

GPU Name AD102 CUDA Core Count 16,384 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs) 512 Render Output Units (ROPs) 176 Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count 128 Tensor Core Count 512 Video Memory Size 24 GB Video Memory Type GDDR6X Video Memory Bus Width 384 bit Base Clock Speed 2235 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2520 MHz Memory Clock Speed 1313 MHz MSRP $1,599

The 4090 was launched for $1,599. Gamers can buy the FE model at this price. However, most add-in card variants are much more expensive than Nvidia's advertised price tag for the GPU.

Overall, the Core i9 13900KS is a pricey and powerful CPU that requires some high-end graphics cards for optimal performance. Although gamers can get away with a budget RTX 3060 or RX 6600 XT video card, these GPUs are not recommended.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

