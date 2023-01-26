With the last generation of RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti GPUs, gamers have the opportunity to experience deeper levels of immersion, improved graphics fidelity, and faster rendering speeds at affordable prices thanks to the launch of the RTX Lovelace series of GPUs.

Forspoken's release for PC did not go smoothly, and players have a lot of negative feedback. The game is said to have horrible optimization, which makes the overall experience quite poor and frustrating, even for players who have the latest and greatest hardware in their gaming PC.

In this article, we will be exploring the best Forspoken graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti GPUs that will help players optimize their experience and get the most out of their hardware.

RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti can handle Forspoken surprisingly well

Amidst all the criticism that Forspoken has garnered for being a poorly optimized game, one has to admit that it is much easier to run on higher-end GPUs like the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti. Both of them are more than capable of running the game in ultra settings, but that may be detrimental to their performance in the long run.

Therefore, it is always recommended to tweak a few settings to ensure that you get the perfect balance between quality and performance.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 3080

Display

Resolution : Set it to 2560x1440

: Set it to 2560x1440 Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Gamma: As per your preference

As per your preference Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: Your primary monitor

Your primary monitor Color Filter Options: As per your preference

As per your preference Filter Strength: As per your preference

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Model Memory: Standard

Standard Texture Memory: Standard

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: Standard

Standard Texture Filtering: Standard

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard

Standard Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality : Standard

: Standard Ray Traced Shadows: On

On Ambient Occlusion: High

High Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA

You can buy the Nvidia RTX 3080 here. (US or Global)

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 3080 Ti

Display

Resolution : Set it to 2560x1440

: Set it to 2560x1440 Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Gamma: As per your preference

As per your preference Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: Your primary monitor

Your primary monitor Color Filter Options: As per your preference

As per your preference Filter Strength: As per your preference

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Model Memory: Standard

Standard Texture Memory: Standard

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality Sharpness: 0.80

0.80 Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: Standard

Standard Texture Filtering: Standard

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard

Standard Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality : Standard

: Standard Ray Traced Shadows: On

On Ambient Occlusion: High

High Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA

You can buy the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti here. (US or Global)

Final thoughts

Both the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti are capable of running Forspoken at 1440p without any major hiccups. If you are facing issues with the above settings, you can always turn on DLSS. Ensure that you are running the latest drivers for your respective cards from Nvidia's official website.

Poll : 0 votes