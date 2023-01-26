With the last generation of RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti GPUs, gamers have the opportunity to experience deeper levels of immersion, improved graphics fidelity, and faster rendering speeds at affordable prices thanks to the launch of the RTX Lovelace series of GPUs.
Forspoken's release for PC did not go smoothly, and players have a lot of negative feedback. The game is said to have horrible optimization, which makes the overall experience quite poor and frustrating, even for players who have the latest and greatest hardware in their gaming PC.
In this article, we will be exploring the best Forspoken graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti GPUs that will help players optimize their experience and get the most out of their hardware.
RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti can handle Forspoken surprisingly well
Amidst all the criticism that Forspoken has garnered for being a poorly optimized game, one has to admit that it is much easier to run on higher-end GPUs like the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti. Both of them are more than capable of running the game in ultra settings, but that may be detrimental to their performance in the long run.
Therefore, it is always recommended to tweak a few settings to ensure that you get the perfect balance between quality and performance.
Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 3080
Display
- Resolution: Set it to 2560x1440
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Gamma: As per your preference
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS
- V-Sync: Off
- Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Select Main Display: Your primary monitor
- Color Filter Options: As per your preference
- Filter Strength: As per your preference
Rendering
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Model Memory: Standard
- Texture Memory: Standard
Image Quality
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Quality
- Sharpness: 0.80.
- Render Resolution: 100%
- Model Detail Level: Standard
- Texture Filtering: Standard
Post Filters
- Reflections: Standard
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Fog Quality: Standard
- Cloud Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Standard
- Ray Traced Shadows: On
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA
Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 3080 Ti
Display
- Resolution: Set it to 2560x1440
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Gamma: As per your preference
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS
- V-Sync: Off
- Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Select Main Display: Your primary monitor
- Color Filter Options: As per your preference
- Filter Strength: As per your preference
Rendering
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Model Memory: Standard
- Texture Memory: Standard
Image Quality
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Quality
- Sharpness: 0.80
- Render Resolution: 100%
- Model Detail Level: Standard
- Texture Filtering: Standard
Post Filters
- Reflections: Standard
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Fog Quality: Standard
- Cloud Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Standard
- Ray Traced Shadows: On
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA
Final thoughts
Both the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti are capable of running Forspoken at 1440p without any major hiccups. If you are facing issues with the above settings, you can always turn on DLSS. Ensure that you are running the latest drivers for your respective cards from Nvidia's official website.