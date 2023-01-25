Best Forspoken graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

The GeForce RTX 3070 was launched as a 1440p gaming video card in 2020. The card still stacks up quite well, more than two years after its release. The GPU is ideal for both ray tracing and high-framerate gameplay.

Forspoken is one of the latest AAA releases in the market. The RTX 3070 has been listed as the recommended graphics card for 1440p 30 FPS gameplay. Thus, it is expected that the GPU will play the title without hiccups.

Like most other high-profile video games, Forspoken has multiple video settings that can make fine-tuning the game quite difficult.

Thus, this guide has compiled the best settings for smooth gameplay.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 easily plays Forspoken at 1440p

The RTX 3070 is one of the best mid-range graphics cards for gaming. Besides being impeccable at QHD, it can even run multiple games at 2160p without compromising visual fidelity.

Although Forspoken is not among the best-optimized titles, the card can handle it at QHD. Gamers should, however, not expect optimal performance at 4K.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with RTX 3070 at the highest quality

Display

Resolution : Set it to 2560x1440.

: Set it to 2560x1440. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off.

Off. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: Standard.

Standard. Texture Memory: Standard.

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off.

Off. Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: Standard.

Standard. Texture Filtering: Standard.

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard.

Standard. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Low.

Low. Shadow Quality : Standard.

: Standard. Ray Traced Shadows: On.

On. Ambient Occlusion: High.

High. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off.

: Off. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

Those who want to scale above 30 FPS and utilize their high framerate displays should fine-tune the game according to the list below. The 3070 can run the game at 60 FPS and higher at 1440p.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 3070 at high framerates

Display

Resolution : Set it to 2560x1440.

: Set it to 2560x1440. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off.

Off. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: Standard.

Standard. Texture Memory: Standard.

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off.

Off. Nvidia DLSS: Balanced.

Balanced. Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: Standard.

Standard. Texture Filtering: Standard.

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard.

Standard. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality : Standard.

: Standard. Ray Traced Shadows: Off.

Off. Ambient Occlusion: Standard.

Standard. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off.

: Off. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

The RTX 3070 is quite a capable card for QHD gaming these days. Thus, gamers rocking the GPU in their builds will have no problems playing Forspoken.

