Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3080

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most ambitious titles in the series. That said, those who preordered the game can now enjoy its campaign on any platform. Furthermore, it has been supremely optimized on PC, with even entry-level hardware capable of handling its visuals.
The RTX 3080 was introduced as a UHD gaming graphics card back in 2020. Although faster and more expensive options have replaced the video card, it still holds up in any video game at 4K resolution.
Modern Warfare 2 runs like a dream on RTX 3080. Players can easily expect a playable 60+ FPS experience if they want maximum visual fidelity. However, if one wants to play competitive gaming with this graphics card, they might have to lower settings and turn on upscaling technologies like Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR.
Getting the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3080
Modern Warfare 2 runs smoothly on RTX 3080. Since the card has enough VRAM estate, both 10 GB and 12 GB variants can handle the largest textures in this game.
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Primary monitor
- Screen Refresh Rate: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Dynamic Resolution:
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Constrain mouse to game window: Off
- Focused mode: Off
- HDR: On
Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling / Sharpening: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Video Memory Scale: 90
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: Normal
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: High
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tesselation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: Low
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Low
- Water Caustics: On
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Low
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Cache Sun Shadows: On
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Weather Grid Volumes: On
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of field: Off
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 110
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Default
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
- 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)
Modern Warfare 2 has exceeded the previous Call of Duty titles in many ways. The developers have experimented with unique mechanics and introduced innovative technologies that improve the overall experience. The game also comes with one of the most well-paced and action-filled campaigns in CoD history.