Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3080

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most ambitious titles in the series. That said, those who preordered the game can now enjoy its campaign on any platform. Furthermore, it has been supremely optimized on PC, with even entry-level hardware capable of handling its visuals.

The RTX 3080 was introduced as a UHD gaming graphics card back in 2020. Although faster and more expensive options have replaced the video card, it still holds up in any video game at 4K resolution.

Modern Warfare 2 runs like a dream on RTX 3080. Players can easily expect a playable 60+ FPS experience if they want maximum visual fidelity. However, if one wants to play competitive gaming with this graphics card, they might have to lower settings and turn on upscaling technologies like Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR.

Getting the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3080

Modern Warfare 2 runs smoothly on RTX 3080. Since the card has enough VRAM estate, both 10 GB and 12 GB variants can handle the largest textures in this game.

Display

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Modern Warfare 2 campaign comes out in less than 3 hours.



The day has finally arrived. Modern Warfare 2 campaign comes out in less than 3 hours. The day has finally arrived. https://t.co/ORhfwKSkKT

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Screen Refresh Rate: Auto

Auto Display Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Dynamic Resolution:

Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay) : Off

: Off V-Sync (Menus) : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom

Custom Display Gamma : 2.2 (sRGB)

: 2.2 (sRGB) Constrain mouse to game window: Off

Off Focused mode : Off

: Off HDR: On

Quality

Doge @IntelDoge The graphics in the new Modern Warfare 2 are absolutely mind numbing. The graphics in the new Modern Warfare 2 are absolutely mind numbing. https://t.co/ARprnvfJmz

Quality Presets : Custom

: Custom Render Resolution : 100

: 100 Upscaling / Sharpening: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing : Filmic SMAA T2X

: Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Video Memory Scale : 90

: 90 Texture Resolution : High

: High Texture Filter Anisotropic : High

: High Nearby Level of Detail : High

: High Distant Level of Detail : Normal

: Normal Clutter Draw Distance : Short

: Short Particle Quality : High

: High Particle Quality Level : High

: High Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Tesselation : Near

: Near Terrain Memory : Max

: Max On-Demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Streaming Quality : Low

: Low Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Deferred Physics Quality : Low

: Low Water Caustics: On

On Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Cache Spot Shadows : On

: On Spot Cache : High

: High Cache Sun Shadows : On

: On Particle Lighting : Normal

: Normal Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Normal

: Normal Weather Grid Volumes : On

: On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On Depth of field : Off

: Off World motion blur : Off

: Off Weapon motion blur : Off

: Off Film grain: 0.00

View

Klobrille @klobrille Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign looks incredible on Xbox Series X, running at 120 FPS. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign looks incredible on Xbox Series X, running at 120 FPS. https://t.co/rTBXtHjhyQ

Field of View : 110

: 110 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Default

: Default Vehicle Field of View : Default

: Default 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)

Modern Warfare 2 has exceeded the previous Call of Duty titles in many ways. The developers have experimented with unique mechanics and introduced innovative technologies that improve the overall experience. The game also comes with one of the most well-paced and action-filled campaigns in CoD history.

