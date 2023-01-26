Best Forspoken graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is a high-end card based on the RDNA 2 architecture. It was launched back in 2020 for 1440p gaming. However, it can handle multiple titles in 4K as well.

Forspoken is one of the latest AAA titles on the market, and the 6800 fares pretty well in this game. However, it is worth noting that players cannot scale up to UHD resolution in the game.

Like most other video games, the latest action-adventure title from Luminous Productions comes with multiple customization options. Thus, choosing the best settings can be a bit of a chore. Keeping this in mind, we have compiled the best settings for the RX 6800 in this guide.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is still one of the best GPUs for QHD gaming

Although the RX 6800 is an impeccable card for gaming in 2023, the GPU does not stack up quite well in Forspoken since the game is not well-optimized on PC. Thus, players with the GPU will have to sacrifice a bit of visual fidelity to achieve playable framerates.

Below is the settings list to play Forspoken with the best visual quality.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with AMD Radeon RX 6800 at the highest quality

Display

Resolution : Set it to 2560x1440.

: Set it to 2560x1440. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off.

Off. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: Standard.

Standard. Texture Memory: Standard.

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality.

Quality. Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: Standard.

Standard. Texture Filtering: Standard.

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard.

Standard. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Low.

Low. Shadow Quality : Standard.

: Standard. Ray Traced Shadows: On.

On. Ambient Occlusion: Standard.

Standard. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off.

: Off. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

Gamers who want to play the game at above 30 FPS have two options - they can either turn the resolution to 1080p or sacrifice a bit more on visual fidelity. The latter is a better option since it won't hurt the visible quality by a huge margin.

Buy the AMD Radeon RX 6800 from Amazon (for the US and internationally)

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the AMD Radeon RX 6800 at high framerates

Display

Resolution : Set it to 2560x1440.

: Set it to 2560x1440. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off.

Off. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: Standard.

Standard. Texture Memory: Standard.

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Balanced.

Balanced. Nvidia DLSS: Off.

Off. Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: Standard.

Standard. Texture Filtering: Standard.

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard.

Standard. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Low.

Low. Cloud Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality : Low.

: Low. Ray Traced Shadows: Off.

Off. Ambient Occlusion: Low.

Low. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off.

: Off. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is among the best GPUs for 1440p gaming, and can easily play the latest titles at 2K resolution. Thus, gamers with the GPU can play Forspoken without major hiccups.

Poll : 0 votes