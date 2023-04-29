5 laptops with the best screens in 2023

If you're looking for laptops with the best screens, you've come to the right place. Gone are the days when laptop users had to compromise with subpar, low-resolution displays. In the current era, laptop screens and standalone PC monitors are competing neck-to-neck.

In terms of display quality, standalone monitors are still one step ahead of laptops. However, one cannot carry them anywhere. This is why popular laptop manufacturers like Gigabyte, ASUS, Dell, Acer, and Samsung are in a race to provide the best screens for their products so you don't feel the need for a separate monitor.

Whether you're a content editor seeking superior color accuracy or a gamer in search of smoother gameplay, our selection of five laptops with the best screens will surely help everyone.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 laptops with amazing screens in 2023: Gigabyte AERO 17 HDR, Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, and more

1) Dell Alienware m18

Display 18" IPS 1920 x 1200 @ 480Hz Processor i7 13650HX GPU RTX 4050 Memory 2 x 8GB 4800MHz DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 97WHr w/ 330W power brick

The Dell Alienware m18 has one of the world's smoothest laptop displays. Its large 18" FHD+ display has an unbelievably fast 480Hz refresh rate and a 3ms low response time. The NVIDIA G-SYNC + DDS support and Dolby Vision certification make gameplay experiences even better.

The Dell Alienware m18 has a wide 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, along with features like Dynamic Display Switching and ComfortView Plus. The highest-end model comes packed with an i9 13900HX processor and an RTX 4090 GPU, which helps fully utilize the 480Hz display.

Priced around $2050

2) Gigabyte AERO 17 HDR

Display 17.3" IPS 3840x2160 HDR @ 60Hz Processor i7 11800H GPU RTX 3080 Memory 16GB DDR4 Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 99WHr w/ 230W power brick

The AERO 17 HDR belongs to Gigabyte's AERO series of laptops made specifically for content editors. As the name suggests, it features a 17.3" 3mm thin bezel UHD HDR anti-glare display. The screen has 100% Adobe RGB, adored by Photoshop and Premiere Pro users. It also comes with X-Rite Color Calibrated, Pantone Validation, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certifications.

There are two model ranges of the Gigabyte AERO 17: XD and YD. The YD models come with higher specs, like up to i9 11980HK and RTX 3080.

Priced around $3571

3) ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

Display 16" IPS 2560 x 1600 @ 240Hz (primary)14" IPS 3840 x 1100 (secondary) Processor Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU RTX 4080 Memory 2 x 8GB 4800MHz DDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 90WHr w/ 330W power brick

The emperor of dual-display notebooks, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is one of the laptops with the best screens on the market.

Its primary display is a 16" QHD+ mini-LED IPS panel with a 240Hz high refresh rate and a 3ms response rate. It comes with a wide 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Pantone validation, Dolby Vision HDR, and FreeSync Premium Pro certification. The secondary ScreenPad Plus touch panel is a 14" 4K display that supports stylus.

Priced around $3500

4) Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360

Display 16" AMOLED 2X 2880 x 1800 @ 120Hz Processor i7 1360p GPU Iris Xe (96EU) Memory 16GB 5200MHz DDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 76WHr w/ 65W power brick

If you're a digital artist and want to shortlist some laptops with the best screens, you should definitely consider the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360. It boasts a 16" Dynamic AMOLED 2X fully touch-sensitive 3K display with a 120Hz fast refresh rate.

Users can fold the laptop to 360 degrees to use it like a tablet. The device also comes with the S-Pen, which enables a few exclusive features. The screen has an exceptional 120% DCI-P3 color gamut and a VESA DisplayHDR 500 certification.

Priced around $1900

5) Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2

Display 13.3" IPS 2560 x 1600 @ 60Hz (primary)12.0" E-Ink 2560 x 1600 (secondary) Processor i5 1130G7 GPU Iris Xe Memory 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4X Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 97WHr w/ 330W power brick

In the era of dual-screen laptops, Lenovo took a unique approach with its ThinkBook Plus Gen 2. The company replaced the lid of the ThinkBook with an extra touch-sensitive 12" QHD+ e-ink display, making it one of the few business laptops with the best screens. The e-ink display also saves battery and puts less strain on the eyes.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 can be used to quickly check notifications, read e-books, and sketch. The 14" primary QHD+ IPS touchscreen panel comes with Dolby Vision certification. It also comes with a Lenovo Integrated Pen for stylus.

Priced around $2429

These are the top picks for laptops with the best screens. Whether you are a student, professional artist, content editor, or gamer, this list should help you find your next buy.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

