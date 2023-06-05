Apple M2 MacBook 15 inch announced: release date, price cuts, and more

Larger 15" M2 MacBook Airs were announced at the WWDC. Apple advertised these devices as the thinnest 15" laptops on the planet. Powered by the M2 chip, it is about 12x faster than the last and fastest Intel-based MacBook Air from 2019. The new MacBook doesn't feature any performance improvements, with the major improvement lying in the larger screen real estate.

However, the new laptop is not the first departure from the traditional 13.6" design. Earlier, Apple used to offer 11" MacBook Airs, which were a cheaper alternative. The new laptops will be costlier than the original M2 MacBooks from 2022.

Let's look at what these devices have to bring to the table, including specs, launch date, and prices.

What are the specs of the 15" Apple M2 MacBook?

The spec list of the new MacBook (Image via Sportskeeda)

The biggest feature of the new Apple MacBook is the 15.3" display. This makes it a larger alternative to the 13.6" devices. The display packs the usual 5mm borders, which offers near-bezel-less experiences.

The new laptop continues the fanless silent design of the 2022 MacBooks. Specs-wise, buyers can top out their system with up to 24 GB of unified memory (for the CPU and the GPU) and up to 2 TB of storage. The M2 chip in the laptop features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU.

Other features include a 1080p webcam, a Touch ID sensor, a Magic keyboard — staples to all modern MacBooks — and support for MagSafe charging. Apple has paired the laptop with a 10-bit Retina Display that packs 1 billion colors. It goes up to 500 nits in terms of brightness.

Apple also promises 18 hours of battery life with this new MacBook.

When will the 15" Apple M2 MacBook Air launch?

We still have no official word on the launch date of the 15" Apple M2 MacBook Air. However, we won't be surprised if the laptops become available for purchase later this month.

How much does the Apple 15" MacBook Air cost?

The new laptops from the Cupertino-baed tech giant will retail for $1,299. The original 13.6" laptop has now been discounted by $100 to $1,099. The original M1 MacBook has been slashed to just $999, making it the cheapest Apple laptop.

This device remains a solid competitor for basic computing and media consumption purposes. It continues to be a part of the lineup, in production, and ready for purchase.

Catch up to date with Apple WWDC 2023 reveals here.

