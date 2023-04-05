Best Apple MacBook and Mac accessories deals in April 2023

Planning to buy an Apple MacBook or related accessories soon? The Cupertino, California-based tech giant designs some of the most attractive and powerful notebooks for students and professionals. However, because of how expensive MacBooks are, potential customers must watch for sales and lucrative deals. Fortunately, multiple retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo, offer unmissable Apple deals, allowing interested fans to save on their wishlist in April 2023.

In addition to exciting price drops on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, sellers have also listed discounts on handy Mac accessories.

Mind-blowing deals on Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air one shouldn't miss in April 2023

MacBook

Fans looking to purchase an Apple MacBook can check out the following deals on various platforms:

Amazon

MacBook Air (2020) - 8GB/256GB at $896 (over $100 off) MacBook Air (2020) - 8GB/512GB at $1149 (8% off, lowest price in 30 days) MacBook Air M2(2022) - 8GB/256GB at $1049 (13% off) MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022) - 8GB/256GB at $1149 (11% off) MacBook Pro (2022) 13-inch - 8GB/512GB at $1349 (10% off)

Best Buy

MacBook Air (2022) at $150 off 2021 MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro chip) at $500 off 2021 MacBook Pro M1 16-inch (M1 Max chip) at $700 off 2021 MacBook Pro M1 14-inch (M1 Pro chip) at up to $500 off

You can also buy the MacBook Air M2 from B&H Photo at $1049 (13% off).

Money-saving deals on Mac accessories and wearables in April 2023

Apple Watch

Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart currently feature considerable discounts on the Watch Series 8 and Watch SE 2. Here are a few offers that you can get right now:

Amazon

Watch Series 8 (GPS only) at $359 (16% off) Watch Series 8 (GPS+cellular) with Gold Stainless Steel Case and Gold Milanese Loop at $729 (premium smartwatch at 9% off) Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 41mm) with Red Aluminum Case and Red Sport Band at $429 (14% off) Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular): Save $50 on select color and size variants at checkout. Watch SE 2 (GPS + Cellular, 40 mm) with Midnight Aluminum Case & Midnight Sport Band at $239 (20% off, lowest price in 30 days) Watch SE 2 (GPS + Cellular, 40 mm) with Starlight Aluminum Case & Starlight Sport Band at $249 (17% off, lowest price in 30 days) Watch SE GPS-only models available for $219 (12% off, lowest price in 30 days for some variants)

Best Buy

Watch Series 8: $70 off on all models Watch SE 2: $30 off on all models

Walmart

Watch Series 8: $70 off on select models Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS at $199

AirPods

Get these amazing deals on AirPods via Amazon and Best Buy.

Best Buy

Get AirPods 3rd gen (latest model) at $149.99 ($20 off) Get AirPods 2nd gen with Charging Case at $99 ($30 off) AirPods Max at $479 ($20 off)

Amazon

Get AirPods 3rd gen (latest model) at $149.99 ($20 off) AirPods 2nd gen with Lightning Charging Case at $99 (38% off) AirPods Pro 2nd gen with MagSafe Charging Case at $199 (20% off) AirPods Max at $479 (13% off)

You can also check out some exciting discounts on refurbished Apple accessories on both platforms.

AirTags, Apple Pencil, and other accessories

Amazon offers you excellent deals on AirTags, Magic Keyboard, power adapters, displays, and more. Here are a few offers that are worth noting:

4-pack AirTags at $89.99, down from $99.99 Apple Pencil (2nd gen) at $112.89 (12% discount) Magic Keyboard (US English) with Numeric Keypad at $107 (17% discount) Magic Keyboard (US English) with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad at $159 (11% discount) USB to Lightning cable at $17 (11% off) Apple EarPods Headphones with 3.5mm Plug at $16 (43% off) 96W USB-C Power Adapter at $74 (8% discount) 67W USB-C Power Adapter at $55 (7% off) Apple Studio Display - Standard Glass at $1349 (16% off) USB SuperDrive at $72 (9% discount) Magic Trackpad at $112 (13% discount) Magic Mouse at $70 (10% discount)

Amazon and Best Buy provide a wide selection of discounted cases, pencils, keyboards, headphones, and other goods to browse if you want to purchase third-party accessories for your MacBook.

Furthermore, you can check out attractive offers on the iPhone, iPad, and related accessories from here and even purchase a premium smartphone for free.

Follow Sportskeeda to keep track of monthly price cuts on tech products, as well as other gaming and technology-related news updates.

