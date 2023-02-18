Is the Apple Watch SE (2022) still worth it in 2023?

Apple launched three new smartwatch models in 2022: the value-for-money Apple Watch SE, the mid-tier Apple Watch Series 8, and the premium Apple Watch Ultra. Apart from being a budget-friendly pick, the Watch SE (second generation) is pretty feature-packed and suits the needs of most casual users.

As users may know, there are plentiful options in the smartwatch market, from budget picks to rugged builds. Besides Apple, Samsung, Google, Fitbit, and Garmin also feature dedicated product lines for smartwatches. With so many alternatives, it’s natural for fans to wonder whether Apple’s low-end smartwatch is worth picking in 2023.

To help users decide, the next section discusses Apple Watch SE 2's features and shares a fair verdict based on the product’s current pricing and competitors.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The Apple Watch SE is a good pick for casual users in 2023, but its features may not be enough to impress fitness enthusiasts

Starting at a $249 list price, the Watch SE 2 is a delightful option for value-hungry consumers. To top it off, third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon are offering exciting discounts to make the purchase even more worthwhile.

That said, the second generation of Apple Watch SE may not impress outdoorsy users and fitness enthusiasts who are looking to track and analyze their health activity.

The Watch SE 2 sacrifices multiple essential sensors, a stainless steel build, and an Always-On display to be offered at a competitive rate, which may be a deal-breaker for many.

Here's a look at Apple Watch SE 2’s technical specifications.

Features

Powered by the Apple S8 chip, the Watch SE 2 runs on the very optimized watchOS (latest version: 9.3). Users can expect lag-free operations and a sleek user interface. The smartwatch is also backed up by 1GB of RAM and holds 32GB of storage, enough to hold umpteen data and applications.

The 1.78-inch Retina display is adequately bright and will satisfy most smartwatch users with its look. However, many Apple fans will miss the brilliance of an Always On display.

The SE 2 is built on an aluminum frame, which is strong enough to sustain light hits. It’s definitely not as good as a premium stainless steel build, but it's pretty satisfactory, considering the budget-centric price.

Coming to the health-tracking hardware, the Watch SE 2 sports Apple’s second-generation optical heart sensor and all the basic sensors — barometer, gyroscope, accelerometer, altimeter, and compass. However, that's about everything you can get for $245.

The Watch Series 8, on the other hand, sports Apple's third-generation optical heart sensor, a blood oxygen sensor, an electrical heart sensor, and an advanced temperature sensor for all the advanced health monitoring a person may need. It is priced at $399 (for the aluminum frame build).

Category Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Specifications Aluminum frame, Ion-X glass front, 1.78-inch Retina OLED display, watchOS 9.3, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, optical heart sensor (2nd gen), barometer, always-on altimeter, compass, Up to 18 hours battery life upon normal use, GPS+Cellular, Multiple color options, Crash detection Price Starts from $249

The Watch SE 2 also misses out on a few useful features, including retrospective ovulation estimates for women’s health, the UI chip, fast charging, and body color options. It does support wireless charging and an above-average battery life.

That said, the Apple Watch SE 2 is very attractively priced, and most users who aren't particularly bothered about advanced health monitoring will deem it a compelling option in 2023.

Verdict

If you aren't looking for advanced health monitoring from your smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a worthwhile pick in 2023. It has all the important utilities packed into a well-priced smartwatch and will satisfy most of your daily needs. Moreover, it currently features irresistible discounts on Best Buy and Amazon, although such offers may not be permanent.

That said, Apple Watch Series 8 is also worth considering. Not only does it feature a myriad of accurate sensors to track your health data, but it is also well-suited to outdoor adventures with fast charging, a UI chip, and good battery life.

You can also check out Samsung’s Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro, Google Pixel Watch, and Fitbit Sense 2 if you are not hell-bent on grabbing Apple’s smartwatches.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

