10 best smartwatches for women

With numerous options when it comes to smartwatches for women, prospective buyers can be confused. Before you decide to invest your hard-earned money in one, there are several significant aspects you should consider. Most women are also into fitness and need a stylish watch to suit their persona. Hence, finding an ideal mix between functionality and beauty is quite challenging.

Fortunately, there are plenty of smartwatches for women in the market. We've listed the top smartwatches for women currently available. Lightweight and laden with the latest fitness-related features, these selections can also be used for calling during an emergency.

10 amazing smartwatches for women you can buy right now

We have collated a list of the best smartwatches for women, with all of them offering unique characteristics.

1) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 ($229)

The first smartwatch on our list is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which now has more accurate readings and a sapphire crystal glass display. It also boasts a separate Pro model that has a few extra features.

Equipped with fast charging support, all-day battery life, and many fitness tracking features, including a menstrual health tracker, it also has a lightweight design, ensuring you can exercise without worrying about any heft.

In-depth sleep tracking is also available to ensure you extrapolate the most out of your sleep. As for color options, you can find something that feels wonderful and looks fantastic, thanks to the Galaxy Watch 5's variety of color options and add-on bands.

2) Apple Watch Series 8 ($490)

For iPhone owners, the Apple Watch Series 8 stands as one of the best smartwatches for women. It can go almost everywhere with you thanks to its ratings for dust resistance, water resistance, and providing a crack-resistant display.

You also receive a crash detection feature, through which the Series 8 can automatically link you with emergency services, share your position, and alert emergency contacts.

The battery life of the Apple Watch 8 may be increased to nearly three days using the Series 8's low-power mode. The model also allows you to send and receive texts and calls right from your wrist. Altogether, it's among the best smartwatches for women.

3) Fitbit Sense 2 ($290)

Another high-end wristwatch with more sophisticated health and wellness capabilities and a stunning design is the Fitbit Sense 2. It can monitor skin temperature and features an ECG sensor and blood oxygen measurement. Furthermore, the Sense 2 boasts many health-tracking choices, a smart appearance, and a long battery life of up to seven days. The Sense 2 has built-in GPS, Alexa, and other features and is compatible with iOS and Android.

4) Google Pixel Watch ($349)

Since arriving a few months ago, the Google Pixel Watch has quickly become one of the most popular smartwatches for women. Boasting a Corning Gorilla Glass display, it can withstand 50 meters of water depth. The Pixel Watch can track various activities thanks to all these capabilities and accurate sensors.

Much like smartphones, it enables third-party apps and you can modify its faces in great detail. Additionally, it houses an LTE version, which allows you to make or receive calls and texts. Being a first-generation device from Google, it does have a few bugs. However, it's still one of the best watches for women.

5) Garmin vivomove Sport ($177)

Next, we have the Garmin vivomove Sport, which delivers almost five days of battery life. It comes in five color options and tracks several details, including specialized female tracking support.

Although it has small OLED display bottom, it displays all the essential information and can also be used for heart tracking. Overall, with its minimalist design and looks, this hybrid gem deserves to be on our list of smartwatches for women.

6) Timex Metropolitan R ($175)

Timex is renowned for its analog watches. However, after a long time, the company has finally created a smartwatch, and that too, with brilliant looks. With this Metropolitan R watch, Titan offers customers a sub $200 watch with great features.

It has some notable functionalities, including an always-on display, a 24-hour activity tracker, and precise GPS. Its lightweight design is also a huge bonus.

7) Garmin Venu 2 ($250)

The Garmin Ventu 2 has a robust feature set and a quality style. Additionally, it offers a sleep score feature that calculates a sleep score depending on the quantity and quality of your previous night's slumber.

The Garmin Venu 2 also provides a fitness age function that uses essential indicators to determine if your body is younger or older than your actual age. In contrast to the competitors, the 11 days of battery life is respectable. With its unique features, this is a great smartwatch, especially for women of all ages.

8) Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen ($239)

The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, which combines an earlier design with the latest processor, is the cheaper alternative on our list. Still, it comes with essential features like LTE connectivity, ECG monitoring, and watch OS 9 support.

The Always on functionality is missing, but this is the perfect smartwatch for women who seek a good option with a cheaper price tag, especially with their Apple devices.

9) Garmin Lily ($199)

Another smartwatch made especially for women is the Garmin Lily. Bearing a smaller touchscreen display ideal for wrists, you can also select from various color options. Nearly all the major fitness tracking and health sensors you could need are included in the Garmin Lily.

To stay informed, you can also link to your smartphone to receive calls, messages, or incoming app alerts. Overall, for a price tag of less than $200, this is a perfect smartwatch.

10) Fitbit Versa 4 ($199)

Lastly, we have the Fitbit Versa 4, one of the most accurate smartwatches for women currently available. This device is an attractive option for those seeking more motivation to be active. It gives you hourly step reminders and alerts when you've hit your daily target.

Its sleep tracking is also pretty accurate, and the lightweight design means you can wear it all day. Most users can also expect a week's battery life. Hence, all these features under $200 make it an excellent option for women.

This concludes our list of the best smartwatches for women. If calling functionality is essential, then the Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 are great choices. Otherwise, for women who seek a smartwatch, especially for its design, the Garmin Lily and Apple Watch SE will deliver.

