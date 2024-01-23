Is Android better than iPhone? This debate of Android phones vs iPhones is a never-ending piece that has existed since the advent of smartphones. We might never see a real dominating winner in the market, at least for the foreseeable future, but for the sake of clarity, we can compare the departments where one might be better than the other.

The latest version of both OS offers smooth, user-friendly interfaces with great customization settings, but we can't really say which is better for you. The choice between the two will be personal, depending on your needs and priorities. That said, if you are an iPhone fanboy or an Android enthusiast, there is something for you in this article.

1) USB-C

For the past seven years, Apple's exclusive lightning charger has been available on the market. It was a decent substitute for the 30-pin connector during its release. However, it doesn't make sense for what's needed now. In contrast to the lightning wire, USB-C is becoming more widely used since nearly all devices, including some iPads, Apple Macs, and even the latest iPhones, can use USB-C chargers.

Type-C cables also offer a faster speed than the iPhone's lightning cord. With the release of the iPhone 15 and new regulations coming into place, we can expect USB-C in upcoming iPhones.

2) Storage options

Is Android better than iPhone when it comes to storage options? If you need a phone with additional storage possibilities, Android is a godsend. Most Android smartphones, unlike iPhones, have expandable capacity, so you may use a Micro SD card to save crucial files without using up space on your phone.

Moreover, Apple customers are limited to 5GB of free cloud storage capacity in iCloud. To compete with this, Google Drive offers 15GB of free capacity for data storage to Android users. All devices, including iOS and Mac, may access Google Drive. However, there isn't an iCloud app for Android.

3) Pricing

Because of its exclusivity, Apple cannot produce products for every price range. That said, several manufacturers provide Android devices with varying configurations, designs, and features. This implies that you can always find an Android device that meets your needs and fits your budget.

Furthermore, a good Android phone should only set you back between $150 and $300. In contrast, Apple products range in price from $600 to $1300. High-end Android smartphones are even available for $1,000, arguably less expensive than iPhones. We can all agree that this answers the question: Is Android better than iPhone in the context of pricing?

4) Transfering files

It takes time and effort to copy files from iPhones to PCs. To copy files from the iPhone to the computer, for example, you must install iTunes on the computer, which is a tiring process for beginners. However, you can copy files back and forth on an Android smartphone because the computer mounts it as an external drive when you attach it.

Nevertheless, to utilize all of File Explorer's features, you must install third-party file manager programs. That said, we can settle the debate to the question: is Android better than iPhone when it comes to transferring files? Yes, transferring files in Android is hassle-free compared to iPhones.

5) Notifications

You may quickly swipe down the notification panel on Android devices to dismiss each notification individually or simultaneously. Additionally, by selecting the "Settings" button next to every message and adjusting the notice, you may quickly access Message Manager. Although handling the notifications for each application might seem difficult initially, doing so gradually makes the Android smartphone more useful.

In iPhones, if you leave your phone unattended for some time, you might see cluttering in your status bar. So, is Android better than iPhone in terms of notification management? The short answer is yes. Nevertheless, you can categorize and manage notifications on an iPhone, but you have to open the Settings app.

