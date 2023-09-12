10 best budget Android phones with no bloatware

Android phones have an unwanted reputation for having bloatware and adware. This is because most manufacturers tend to design and use their customized user interfaces in their devices. For example, OnePlus uses OxygenOS, Samsung employs OneUI, and so on. Each of these OSs has its unique features and tweaks to enhance the Android experience.

But bloatware has been a problem since the beginning of the UI race, and manufacturers like Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo tend to incorporate them in their budget series phones to manage the cost cuttings. This article will address the top ten budget Android Phones with no bloatware.

Top 10 budget Android devices with zero bloatware

1) Samsung Galaxy A14 ($199)

No bloatware smartphone on a low budget can be hard to find in an entry-level smartphone. However, if you enjoy the software environment of OneUI, then the Galaxy A14 is one of the best Samsung devices out there for an astonishingly low price.

The Galaxy A14's battery technology and display have been improved from its predecessor, with the Exynos 1330, 4GB of RAM, and a 5000 mAh battery behind the back panel.

Galaxy A14 Specifications Performance Exynos 1330, 4GB RAM Display 6.6-inch, 90Hz LCD Cameras 50+2+2MP Main module, 13MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 15W charging

2) Motorola G82 ($265)

Another entry in the adware-free list of budget smartphones is the Moto G82, launched in mid-2022. For its price point, it offers a stunning 120Hz AMOLED display, and behind that sits the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. This smartphone is great for light gaming and for those who like the stock Android experience.

Moto G82 Specifications Performance Snapdragon 695 5G, 128GB 6GB RAM Display 6.6-inch, 90Hz LCD Cameras 50+8+2MP Main module, 16MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 30W charging

3) Google Pixel 6a($268)

The Google Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a's predecessor, is still a viable option because of its camera and hardware specifications. This also comes with Google's no bloatware clean stock OS policy and delivers.

This model includes the Tensor processor, 6GB of RAM, and a compact 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications Display 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED Performance 6GB RAM, Google Tensor Processor Camera 12.2MP (f/1.7)+ 12MP, 8MP front Battery 4410mAh, 18W Fast charging

4) Samsung Galaxy A23 ($299)

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is a significant upgrade from Samsung's more rookie smartphones. The Snapdragon 695 chipset powers the A23, paired with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM.

Furthermore, its 120Hz, 1080p LCD panel is exceptional for the price. Powered by OneUI, this phone is free of unnecessary apps and push notifications.

Galaxy A23 Specifications Performance Snapdragon 680, 4GB RAM Display 6.6-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED Cameras 50+5+2+2MP Main module, 8MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 25W fast charging

5) Samsung A54 ($375)

If you're okay with Exynos processors, then for a budget, the Galaxy A54 5G has a bloatware-free UI ready for you.

With great cameras, a punch-hole SuperAMOLED display, IP68 waterproofing, and a minimalist design, it is excellent for the number of bucks you spend. It is also suitable for regular gaming and media consumption.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Specifications Performance Exynos 1380, 8GB RAM Display 6.4-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED Cameras 50+12+5MP Main module, 32MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 25W Fast charging

6) Nothing Phone (1) ($390)

At the time of its launch last year, the company promised a newly designed phone with zero bloatware, and it delivered. The hardware as well as software on this phone are quite innovative, giving you a near-stock Android experience.

The screen has a 120Hz OLED display, and the battery will last a day or so. Gorilla glass on both sides and an IP 53 rating ensure protection from external damage as well.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications Performance Snapdragon 778G+, 8GB RAM Display 6.55-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Cameras 50MP f/1.9+50MP , 16MP Front Battery 4500 mAh, 33W fast charging

7) Google Pixel 7a ($499)

This is the first choice of smartphone when we think of stock OS. Launched in May 2023, the Pixel 7a is a big upgrade from the 6a. The display's refresh rate is higher, the processor is more powerful, and the cameras are better than expected. The UI is very intuitive and designed beautifully, making Pixel 7a an all-round package for a no-bloatware phone.

Google Pixel 7a Specifications Performance Google Tensor G2, 8GB RAM Display 6.1-inch, 90Hz OLED Cameras 64+13MP Main module, 16MP Front Battery 4385mAh, 18W Fast charging

8) ASUS Zenfone 9 ($499)

ASUS might not be the brand that pops into your mind when you hear Android, but it has done something out of the box with the Zen series. The Zenfone 9 comes with its signature Zen UI, devoid of any bloatware and adware. The Zenfone 9 flaunts a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is more than enough for your daily needs.

ASUS Zenfone 9 Specifications Performance Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB RAM Display 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Cameras 50 MP f/1.9+12 MP, 12MP Front Battery 4300 mAh, 30W fast charging

9) Motorola Edge 30 Fusion ($530)

Motorola's Moto Edge series focuses on providing flagship specifications in a sleek design and bloatware-free software. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion aims to do just that.

A fantastic 10-bit, HDR10+ 144Hz OLED curved display, powerful Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, a Snapdragon 888+ CPU, and a 50MP primary camera with OIS are all the features that make this an attractive Android device.

Moto Edge 30 Fusion Specifications Display 6.55-inches 144Hz P-OLED Performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+, 6GB RAM Camera 50MP+13MP+2MP, 32MP Front Battery 4400mAh 68W fast charging

10) Motorola Edge 40 ($610)

When the Motorola Edge 40 was released in May 2023, it excited Android enthusiasts. This device features a dual camera in the back and is powered by the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor.

In the context of bloatware, this is closest to the stock OS offered by Google. Moreover, while Motorola phones aren't known for their photographic capabilities, this is a great exception.

Motorola Edge 40 Specifications Performance MediaTek Dimensity 8020, 8GB RAM Display 6.55-inch, 144Hz P-OLED Cameras 50+13MP Main module, 32MP Front Battery 4400mAh, 68W Turbo charging

Bloatware is a headache for everyone, and finding a good handset can be difficult. This article should be taken as a recommendation when choosing your next phone. For more informative content, follow GamingTech/Sportskeeda.