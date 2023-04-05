Motorola Edge 40 Pro takes on Samsung Galaxy S23 with 50MP cameras and 165Hz AMOLED screen: release date, specs, prices, and more

With the release of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, the company is determined to make a comeback in the flagship market. Motorola was a significant participant in the smartphone business for a long time. But they have primarily been missing from the flagship phone category until lately. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is their latest flagship, aiming to compete with top-tier offerings from other brands such as Samsung. It features impressive hardware specs, a sleek metal and glass design, and cutting-edge technology that will appeal to power users and tech enthusiasts.

Release date, specification, and pricing of the new Motorola Edge 40 Pro

The Motorolla Edge 40 Pro features impressive specifications, including an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The display has a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+) with a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch (ppi), with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus that protects the screen against scratches and cracks.

It has a unique camera system consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera. It also has a 60MP sensor on the front, perfect for taking selfies and video calls.

The phone comes equipped with 125W fast charging, allowing users to charge up to 50% in six minutes and fully charge in 23 minutes. It has the latest Android 13 and is powered by a massive 4600mAh battery. It also comes in two storage specifications, 256GB and 512GB, with 12GBs of RAM.

Motorola has added an IP68 rating for weather and dust resistance to the Edge 40 Pro to make it more durable. For consumers who are constantly on the go and require a device to keep up with their busy lifestyle, it increases the gadget's resistance to water and dust.

The phone was initially launched as Motorola Moto X40 in China in December 2022. The Edge 40 Pro version will go to the UK and Europe in April 2023. They are yet to confirm whether they plan to release this in the US market.

The UK and European market pricing is €899.99, roughly $980 or (INR 80,500) for the base variant of 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM.

Conclusion

The Edge 40 pro features one of Android's most advanced camera technology, which captures stunning photos and videos even in low-light situations. It also features a top-of-the-line processor with a high-resolution display with software and security features.

Overall, it is a true flagship that offers a lot of value for its price, packed with cutting-edge technology and advanced features, making it one of the most advanced smartphones available today.

