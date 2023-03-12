All Motorola phones confirmed to get Android 14

Android 14 will arrive on smartphones later this year. Although the operating system won't be a complete redesign of the current UI, several exciting features and security updates will make the wait worthwhile.

The Operating System is currently in the developer preview stage and will enter a public beta this April. Google is expected to unveil more details at the I/O event on May 10.

Like most other smartphone manufacturers, Motorola has lined up multiple devices previously confirmed to get this year's Android version. It is worth noting that the company hasn't released the final list of devices to receive the update. Thus, some older smartphones from 2021 might also join the bandwagon.

Multiple Motorola smartphones slated for Android 14 update later this year

Motorola generally provides support for their phones for two years post-release. However, high-end models such as the Motorola Edge 30 series have been confirmed to get up to three years of updates. This will take them from Android 12 to Android 15, which will be released sometime in 2024.

This year, the company added some older devices to the update list, effectively doubling the previously confirmed set of smartphones for the Android 13 update. Thus, it won't be surprising if the company adds more mobiles to the list we currently believe to be plausible.

Nevertheless, the company's budget and high-end devices will get a taste of the upcoming software. The following phones are expected to receive the Android 14 version update later this year:

Motorola Razr (2022) Motorola edge 30 ultra Motorola edge 30 pro Motorola edge+ (2022) Motorola edge 30 fusion Motorola edge 30 neo Motorola edge 30 Motorola edge (2022) Moto g stylus 5G (2022) Moto g 5G Moto g82 5G Moto g72 Moto g62 5G Moto g52 Moto g42 Moto g32

The Edge 20 series was confirmed to get two years of software updates upon its launch in 2021. The device arrived with Android 11 and was subsequently updated to Android 13. Thus, it is unlikely that the device will have the upcoming Android 14 unless Motorola changes its update policy.

When will the Android 14 update roll out on Motorola devices?

Motorola tends to take its time rolling out Android version updates. The Android 12 update came out in early February 2022, and smartphones started receiving updates to the latest version in January 2023.

Thus, it is safe to assume that Motorola devices won't receive the upcoming software version until early next year. Although the company is yet to unveil the exact dates for the update, we can expect it to launch in late January 2024.

It is worth noting that this release window is purely subject to speculation. The company might roll out the update much earlier than January 2024.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes