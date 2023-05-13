5 best alternatives to Google Pixel 7a

The announcement of the Google Pixel 7a at the Google I/O event 2023 has taken the mid-range smartphone market by storm. The handset itself seems pretty promising and can stand its ground as a worthy successor of the Pixel 6a. The device boasts good hardware and software specifications making it an attractive deal for the price tag of $499.

However, in this price range, we can find a load of other smartphones that offer similar performance and user experience. You should consider these Google Pixel 7a alternatives before making a decision.

This article lists the five best alternatives for the Pixel 7a available out there that you can get for a similar price point.

Top Google Pixel 7a alternatives

Considering available alternatives helps the users to decide on a successful purchase. Here is a list of the five best alternatives that you should consider against Google Pixel 7a.

1) Google Pixel 6a ($320)

The ancestor of the Pixel 7a, the Google Pixel 6a is still a relevant option with its camera features and hardware specifications. This comes with the Tensor processor accompanied by 6GB RAM and a beautiful compact 6.1-inch OLED screen.

The striking features that make this device stand out are the camera hardware optimization and output. The photos come out really well in daylight and night lighting conditions. The 12.2MP IMX363 main sensor and 12MP ultrawide sensor are more than enough for capturing the best shots.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications Display 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED Performance 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, Google Tensor Processor Camera 12.2MP (f/1.7)+ 12MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Battery 4410mAh, 18W Fast charging

2) Nothing Phone (1) (Starting at $449)

Those who are fans of a UI free of bloatware, the Nothing Phone (1) has got you covered. This device operates on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ and 8 gigs of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone feels smooth and responsive because of the 120Hz OLED screen.

The Nothing Phone (1) has become quite a unique Android smartphone because of the glitch interface and Nothing OS. The camera panel is great for clicking photos across various lighting conditions, thanks to the 50MP IMX766 sensor. You can expect a good battery life from the 4500mAh brick. All of these specs make this an excellent choice over the Google Pixel 7a.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications Display 6.55-inch 120Hz Super OLED Performance 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Camera 50MP (f/1.88)+ 50MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Battery 4500mAh, 33W Fast charging, Quick Charge Version 4.0

3) Samsung Galaxy A54 (Starting at $450)

Samsung has always been a people's favorite with its A-series smartphones, and the recent launch of the A54 has made this impression better. This device is powered by Exynos 1380 chipset, and other hardware specifications include 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, great cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 becomes a good alternative for Google Pixel 7a because of its clean OneUI 5.1, which may not be the cleanest Android UI but is more practical due to its functions, features, and optimization.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Specifications Display 6.4-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED Performance 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, Exynos 1380 Camera 50MP (f/1.8)+ 12MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide+ 5MP Macro Battery 5000mAh, 25W Fast charging

4) Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (Starting at $476)

Let's start with the obvious, this is a bigger phone which is the closest to stock Android experience. The 144Hz OLED display feels crispy, and behind this panel, we get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For its starting price of $476, this is quite a powerful device that can run daily tasks hassle-free.

The cameras might not be as great as the Google Pixel 7a, but they do their job with the 50+13+2MP triple camera setup. This packs a UFS 3.1 storage that makes operations faster and can run all day with its 4500mAh Battery.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Specifications Display 6.55-inch 144Hz OLED Performance 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Camera 50MP (f/1.88)+ 13MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide +2MP Depth Battery 4400mAh, 68W Fast charging

5) OnePlus 11R ($480)

OnePlus recently launched its range of flagship devices, and the OnePlus 11R is a good choice to consider against the Pixel 7a. It might not have the cleanest UI or great customization features like the 7a, but the performance and display are outstanding.

The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 paired with 8GB LPDDR5X memory and a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display makes this an excellent choice for heavy users and especially for playing big games like Honkai Star Rail. The camera module is impressive, with a 50MP primary sensor that clicks color and contrast-accurate images.

OnePlus 11R Specifications Display 6.78-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED Performance 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Camera 50MP (f/1.8)+ 8MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide+2MP Macro Battery 5000mAh, 100W VOOC Fast charging

The Google Pixel 7a is a great smartphone in terms of security and software experience, as it promises five years of security updates and four years of OS updates. The display panel, camera output, and performance might be unmatched for now, but considering alternatives makes your decision more accurate when spending this much money.

Poll : 0 votes