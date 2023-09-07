10 best Samsung Galaxy phones to buy in 2023

Samsung has remained a household name for many users since its advent. The brand has a reputation for introducing the latest innovations to the Android phone market, with the Galaxy devices serving as inspirations for other smartphone manufacturers. When it comes to catering to different tastes, Samsung hits the mark with its range of choices. Whether you are a hardcore gamer or an influencer, the Galaxy range of smartphones has you covered.

This article will look at the 10 best Galaxy devices to consider when shopping for a new smartphone in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

10 most recommended Samsung Galaxy phones in 2023

10) Galaxy A14 ($199)

If you are on a tight budget, the Samsung Galaxy A14 is one of the best options. With a retail price of $200, you get a great screen and solid performance. However, you should not expect out-of-the-box results from its cameras.

Samsung made some changes to the Galaxy A14's battery technology, as it uses the Exynos 1330, 4GB of RAM, and a 5000 mAh battery.

Galaxy A14 Specifications Performance Exynos 1330, 4GB RAM Display 6.6-inch, 90Hz LCD Cameras 50+2+2MP Main module, 13MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 15W charging

9) Galaxy A23 ($299)

At $300, the Samsung Galaxy A23 is a significant upgrade from Samsung's more entry-level smartphones. The A23 has a Snapdragon 695 chipset with 4GB RAM and a storage capacity of 64GB. Moreover, its 120Hz, 1080p LCD panel is excellent for the price.

It will also receive security updates for four years, which is until 2026, following its initial release in the United States.

Galaxy A23 Specifications Performance Snapdragon 680, 4GB RAM Display 6.6-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED Cameras 50+5+2+2MP Main module, 8MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 25W fast charging

8) Galaxy A54 ($350)

Samsung continues to use a vibrant and rich 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate display on the A54 as well, making everything from watching content to scrolling through your settings look flawless. It also maintains excellent battery life, thanks to the 5,000 mAh capacity, which can last for up to two days.

Since the Samsung Exynos 1380 isn't the most powerful chip, you may experience some sluggishness if you try to push it too hard. However, it's more than capable of handling all of your day-to-day tasks.

Galaxy A54 Specifications Performance Exynos 1380, 6GB RAM Display 6.6-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED Cameras 50+12+5MP Main module, 32MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 25W fast charging

7) Galaxy S22 ($549)

The S23 lineup, Samsung's current flagship series, was introduced in February 2023. The prices of last year's flagships have dropped significantly, and as a result, the Galaxy S22 is now available for just under $550.

Among the many features that make this device suitable for an all-around Android phone are the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, impressive camera setup, compact design, and great color options.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications Performance Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 8GB RAM Display 6.1-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Cameras 50+12+10MP Main module, 10MP Front Battery 3700mAh, Fast charging

6) Galaxy S21 FE ($600)

Although we've moved on to the S23 series, the S21 FE is still a good buy if you can't afford the flagship model(s). You get a large 120Hz screen, excellent cameras, long battery life, and top-of-the-line features such as fast wireless charging.

The S21 FE debuted less than a month before the Galaxy S22, but thanks to some great deals, it remains a solid mid-range option. At $600, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE competes well in the market, offering better performance than its rivals.

Galaxy S21FE Specifications Performance Exynos 2100, 6GB RAM Display 6.4-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Cameras 12+8+12MP Main module, 32MP Front Battery 4500mAh, 25W fast charging

5) Galaxy S21 FE 2023 (Around $600)

The upgraded S21 FE has everything you'd expect from a phone priced at $600. Samsung recently relaunched this device with a minor but critical upgrade, moving from Exynos to Snapdragon 888. This makes the device even more future-proof than it was before.

Furthermore, the camera quality and OneUI distinguish the Galaxy S21 FE 2023 from its predecessor, making the upgrades worth the price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 Specifications Performance Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM Display 6.4-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Cameras 12+12+8MP Main module, 32MP Front Battery 4500mAh, 25W Fast charging

4) Galaxy S23 ($750)

The Galaxy S23, the mini beast of the company's flagship series, is powered by the same powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the S23 Ultra. Still, rather than being overpriced and too large to fit in some pockets, the S23 is reasonable and ideal for one-handed use, even for those with smaller hands.

While its bigger brothers may get all the attention, the Galaxy S23 is just as powerful and packs 95% of the same features as the S23+ and Ultra while costing a few hundred less.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications Performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM Display 6.1-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Cameras 50+10+12MP Main module, 12MP Front Battery 3900mAh, 25W Fast charging

3) Galaxy S23 Ultra ($1000)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is perhaps the best Android phone if you can afford it. Power comes at a cost, but so does multi-day battery life, excellent cameras to bring out maximum output for the photographer in you, and other One UI software features than you can shake your S Pen at.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for the Galaxy is truly impressive. Everything feels buttery smooth, from endlessly scrolling to playing even the most demanding mobile games. With a few exceptions, the chipset manages it all, even when used extensively.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications Performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM Display 6.8-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Cameras 200+10+10+12MP Main module, 12MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 45W Fast charging

2) Galaxy Z Flip 5 ($1100)

Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a foldable phone with a reasonable price, a well-designed size, and a lot of fun once you get a good case for it. The smartphone is small enough to fit in any pocket, while its decently-sized external display capable of running a few full apps is extremely useful.

When compared to the Flip 4 series, it is better in terms of processing, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which helps in smarter image processing and battery output.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications Performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB + 256GB/512GB Inner Display 6.7-inch AMOLED (2,640 x 1,080 pixels), 1-120Hz Outer Display 3.4-inch AMOLED Battery 3700mAh Cameras 12-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel front

1) Galaxy Fold 5 ($1500)

Arguably, the best foldable phone available right now is the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It is certainly not cheap, but this 'Note' replacement device has everything you expect from a foldable phone: a powerful processor, a great camera module, and impressive battery life. In fact, some would say Samsung deserves an award for this innovation.

The OneUI works flawlessly, and the displays are gorgeous for both work and multimedia consumption.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications Performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB RAM Inner Display 7.6-inch Dymanic AMOLED (2,640 x 1,080 pixels), 1-120Hz Outer Display 6.2-inch AMOLED Battery 4400mAh Cameras 50+10+12MP main module, 4+10MP selfie module

Whichever device you opt for, the security and privacy features of Samsung Phones seem unmatched, making it the true king in the Android Market.

