Black Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G drops to less than $200

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been massively discounted in an early Black Friday deal. The smartphone was launched as a mid-premium segment alternative to the higher-end S21 lineup a couple of years back. The device is powered by a capable Snapdragon chip, features 5G connectivity, and has a decent display that is ideal for gaming and content consumption.

Although it has been recently replaced by much more competent options like the Galaxy S23 FE and the A54 5G, the S21 FE continues to be a superb option, given the ongoing $200 deal, which makes it more lucrative than ever.

In this article, we will cover the details of the best deal on the S21 FE, including how to claim it before the Black Friday sale is over.

The Galaxy S21 FE is a superb deal for $200

The Galaxy S21 FE is an absolute steal for $200. Currently, Best Buy is offering the best deals on the device. However, only the carrier-locked variants are available for the low price of $200 for the 128 GB variant. You can choose between AT&T and Verizon. The unlocked variant will cost you a premium of $350 for the same 128 GB variant.

Samsung also sells a 256 GB model of the Galaxy S21 FE. This device has also been discounted on Best Buy. You can pick it up for $369, and is only being offered with the AT&T carrier option. The store doesn't have the Verizon or unlocked variants with the 256 GB storage option.

Best Buy is also offering lucrative financing options with the smartphone. The 128 GB storage option can be bought for just $5.55 a month for the next 36 months. The costlier 256 GB storage option will be $10.27 per month.

Overall, the smartphone is a solid buy at this price. It packs the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset from a couple of years ago. However, it continues to be powerful enough for every workload, including playing the most demanding titles like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty.

We recommend picking up the Galaxy S21 FE as soon as possible from Best Buy this Black Friday.