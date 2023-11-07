Best Best Buy Black Friday deals 2023: Sale dates, discounts, and more

The Black Friday sale usually begins at the end of November, but Best Buy has already started its Black Friday sale. As a result, a majority of tech companies are having to roll out early deals to kick off the month-long Christmas shopping season.

Despite the actual Black Friday shopping season still being a few days away, Best Buy has already begun reducing the prices on several items. As of this writing, there are massive discounts on everything from TVs and headphones to gaming consoles, smartphones, and other devices.

For your convenience, we've compiled this list with the finest Best Buy Black Friday deals. Keep in mind that deals will be in place as long as stocks last. Hence, take advantage of these fantastic early offers before they sell out.

Best Buy Black Friday Sale start date and time

As previously stated, although there are many early offers available now, the 2023 Black Friday Sale will officially begin at midnight on November 24, 2023. However, you might need to check your location to know your time zone and sale start time.

While offline retailers might not have access to the subscription plans for the Black Friday sale, we nonetheless advise you to check with your neighborhood offline stores to see if they are partaking in the Black Friday Sale and offering discounts on products.

Best Best Buy Black Friday deals to keep an eye on

1) SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset

Original Price - $199

$199 Deal Price - $99

When it comes to gaming headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis 9X is currently one of the top choices and is available at a steal price.

With its retractable microphone, active noise cancellation (ANC) support, and 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, this headset will keep you focused on your game.

Every sound cue counts while playing FPS titles. The sound of your opponent's footfall can reveal their position. For that purpose, these gaming headphones will help you concentrate on the action. They also have a very comfortable design that goes easy on the ears.

Pros

ANC support

Superb and clear microphone

Wireless operation

Long battery life

Cons

Not compatible with other consoles from PlayStation or Nintendo

Not recommended for long hours

2) Lenovo Ideapad 3i 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop

Original Price - $499

$499 Deal Price - $279

The Lenovo Ideapad 3i is a fantastic laptop with a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. All these specifications make it great for day-to-day work and if you want to consume media or play light games. It also has Windows 11 pre-installed and weighs less than 2 kilograms.

Thus, if you're in the market for a new laptop, this one is an excellent choice and is presently offered at a great price. The Ideapad 3i is ideal for professional users even if it won't blow away any performance tests.

Pros

Touchscreen

Intel UHD graphics support

Multiple connectivity ports

Cons

Low storage support

Not meant for high-end gaming

3) Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Original Price - $1539

$1539 Deal Price - $999

Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1 tablet or notebook with stylus support, the Surface Pro 9, is currently available at a great price at Best Buy. It has a 256GB SSD, a 12th generation Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 13-inch PixelSense Flow Full HD display.

It is lightweight, has a bright screen for multimedia consumption, and is powerful enough to perform daily chores. Hence, if you want something that's suitable as a laptop or tablet and is easy to carry, this machine is the perfect companion for you.

Pros

Slim and lightweight design

Stylus support

Comes with keyboard support

Cons

Only 10 hours of battery life

Low brightness for outdoor usage

4) LG 48-inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV

Original Price - $1299

Deal Price - $550

If you want an OLED TV during this sale season, the LG A2 4K UHD TV is one of the best options. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED from last year and offers Dolby Vision support, LG's webOS, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa integration.

Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel, so it's not recommended for high-refresh-rate gaming. However, its three HDMI ports and 48-inch screen size offer a decent visual experience which is unmatched at its current price. All of these features make it one of the best deals to consider during this sale on Best Buy.

Pros

4K support

OLED screen

Three HDMI support

Google Assistant support

Cons

60Hz refresh rate

No HDMI 2.1 support

5) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Original Price - $1199

Deal Price - $999

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best Android smartphones to have been released this year and is currently available for a discounted price of $999. It features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2K display, 120Hz refresh rate support, and is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU.

Furthermore, it has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 200MP main primary camera sensor is accompanied by three other capable camera sensors, which allow you to click up to 100X zoomed photos. Lastly, it also comes with S-pen support, which is great for taking notes or for creating custom art.

Pros

S-pen support

2K AMOLED display

Powerful performer

Superb battery life

Cons

Heavy to hold

No charger in the box

