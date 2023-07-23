Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 release date, expected specs, prices, and more

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will debut at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 event in Seoul, South Korea. However, it will compete in a much more crowded foldable market than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 did the year before. Samsung continues to dominate the foldable smartphone market without a doubt, but new models like the Google Pixel Fold, Motorola Razr+, and the OnePlus Open are grabbing consumers' attention.

Here is a closer look at everything we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 5, including the anticipated release date, cost, features, changes to the design, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Here is all we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 so far:

When will the Galaxy Z Fold 5 be released?

According to past trends, we can expect the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to be released in the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, 2023. The event's logo clearly depicts a folding phone. On July 18, Samsung CEO TM Roh wrote a blog post discussing the state of foldable smartphones and making numerous references to their 'latest foldables.'

If we move on to the design changes, we will not see any middle crease on the new fold. According to a January leak from the Korean website Naver, Samsung is switching to a "dumbbell" hinge that might completely remove the infamous crease from its interior display.

That would be a clear improvement in terms of appearance, and for those who use the S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold, it's a game-changer. After using the Fold for a day or two, I stopped noticing the crease. However, it is impossible to ignore when writing on the display.

What is the price of Samsung Z fold 5 5G?

There are currently no confirmed leaks or reliable rumors about the pricing. However, given that Samsung moved to a $1,799 price point for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and maintained it with the Fold 4 last year, it is reasonable to assume that it will remain at that price. Of course, many people had hoped that the Galaxy Fold would get a significant price reduction in line with the Galaxy Z Flip.

It would seem more reasonable if the price dropped to $1,599. However, this doesn't seem likely. Google charges a lot of money for their fold phone, and Samsung might follow that trend.

What are the specifications for the Galaxy Z Fold 5?

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 phone should feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which was specifically designed for their flagships. We may see an improved 8 Gen 2+ chipset, similar to what we saw in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 last year. Even though it isn't the same as a full-generation leap, the Z Fold would probably have a slight performance and efficiency advantage over the current 2023 flagships.

Samsung may decide to increase the RAM from 12GB to 16GB, but doing so would likely result in higher maintenance costs. Likewise, we anticipate that the storage will once more begin at 256GB. Here is a table for all the rumored specs for the new fold phone:

Inner Display 7.6-inches Outer Display 6.2-inches Refresh rate 120Hz (inner display) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB Rear cameras 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto Selfie camera No information available Battery 4,400 mAh

Samsung has dominated the foldable market. With interest in Motorola's Razr+ and Google's Pixel Fold, as well as OnePlus's potential affordable foldable that may attract more buyers, there is undoubtedly a chance for a shift.

If we are to trust all these rumors, then the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks promising. For more such informative content, follow Sportskeeda/GamingTech.