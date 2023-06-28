Motorola Razr+ vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which is the better entry level foldable

Motorola recently introduced its latest foldable smartphone, the Motorola Razr+, which aims to deliver a clamshell folding design like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in under $1000 price category. In contrast to other flip phones, its distinguishing feature is a big front cover display capable of carrying out all standard smartphone functions. This makes it ideal for media consumption and requires less dependence on the main folding inner display.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is already popular among the masses. So, could the Motorola Razr+ give tough competition to Z Flip 4 with its big cover display or other advancements? Let us now take a look as we compare these folding smartphones on different parameters.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Motorola Razr+ vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which one is better?

Overall specifications

Features Moto Razr+ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Display Main - 6.9 inches Full HD Foldable LTPO AMOLED 165HzCover - 3.6 inches AMOLED 144Hz Main - 6.7 inches Full HD Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 120HzCover - 1.9-inches Super AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM Upto 12GB 8GB Camera Main - 12MP + 13MP(ultrawide)Selfie - 32MP Main - 12MP + 12MP(ultrawide)Selfie - 10MP Storage Upto 512GB Upto 512GB Battery 3800mAh 3700mAh Charging 30W wired5W wireless 25W wired15W wireless Price Starting from $1200 Starting from $999

The Motorola Razr+ is currently available for a starting price of $1200 in the US market. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is usually available for $999, with further discounts during promotional sales.

Display

As for the main internal displays, the two smartphones are similar. Both feature foldable screens, with the Motorola Razr+ slightly taller than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Another crucial thing to note is that Samsung's foldable has a much more prominent crease, whereas the Moto's offering is without any substantial distractions. The foldable screens also offer a fast refresh rate, with the Moto Razr+ coming with a 165Hz refresh rate compared to Samsung's 120Hz.

The outer cover display is where the main difference lies. The Razr+'s cover 3.6-inches screen has many more features than simply offering notifications. Motorola's front panel is more extensive and refreshes at 144Hz, which is close to the visual quality of the display that is unfurled underneath it. Additionally, its outside cover display allows you to do much more, like play games, watch videos, and even type quick replies, which the Z Flip 4's small 1.9-inch display cannot do.

Performance

Both smartphones come with the same chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. However, the Motorola Razr+ has a significant advantage in the storage category, as it offers a more extensive 256GB internal storage with its base variant, unlike the Z Flip 4's 128GB of storage. And if you have more money to invest, the Razr+ offers 512GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM, but the Z Flip4 only offers 512GB and one RAM option of 8GB.

Camera and battery

The camera setup on both phones is also quite similar. Both the folding smartphones offer a dual camera setup for the rear camera and a single selfie camera inside the main folding display. Motorola has opted for a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide. The Z Flip 4 has a similar primary camera but a 12MP ultrawide sensor. But Motorola does offer a bigger 32MP sensor instead of a 10MP selfies sensor on the Z Flip 4.

As for the battery, the Motorola Razr+ has a slightly bigger 3800mAh battery, which also supports a faster 30W wired fast charging. But to Samsung's credit, the 3700mAh battery of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 can wirelessly charge faster, as it supports 15W wireless charging instead of the mediocre 5W wireless charging support on the Moto foldable.

Verdict

After seeing all the different parameters, we can safely say that the Motorola Razr+ is a better foldable smartphone, as it offers a better and much more usable outer cover screen, bigger battery life, and better storage options.

But the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 is often available for as low as $600 during promotional sales and can be purchased during that time as it offers similar performance and charging speeds.

