Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Z Flip 4: Which is the better buy?

Samsung launched its latest foldable smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4, worldwide to the mainstream market last year. Both devices are now in their fourth generation and with different form factors and specifications. They are also placed in different price categories. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a costlier device with a large inner screen that provides a near tablet-like experience. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers a smaller and taller main screen and a pocket-friendly design at a lower price.

In this article, we will compare these innovative flagship smartphones from Samsung to determine which is better. We will lay out all the critical differences between the two smartphones and see which one you should buy if you are searching for a new foldable mobile phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which foldable smartphone is worth your money?

We first look at all the major specifications of both flagship foldable smartphones to determine the best.

Category Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM and storage variants Upto 12GB RAM and 1TB internal storage Upto 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage Display Main - 7.6-inches Dynamic AMOLED 120HzOuter - 6.2-inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz Main - 6.7-inches Dynamic AMOLED 120HzOuter - 1.9-inches Super AMOLED Rear camera 50MP + 10MP (telephoto) + 12MP (ultrawide) 12MP + 12MP (ultrawide) Front camera 4MP - under display10MP - outer screen 10MP Battery 4400mAh, 25W wired charging 3700mAh, 25W wired Price $1349.99 $590

As we can see, there is a considerable price difference between the two smartphones, and they also share a few similarities. The Z Flip 4 has a smaller main folding display and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED external display with an HD resolution.

It is inferior to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's 6.2-inch outer panel in terms of size and quality, which also has a 120Hz refresh rate for faster scrolling and responsiveness.

Performance

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which uses a 4nm manufacturing process, powers both smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a single RAM option of 8GB, compared to the Z Fold 4's 12GB RAM option. The 8+ Gen 1 also stays cooler during intensive tasks and is battery efficient.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 also has up to 1TB storage variants available for sale. This makes it great for those who want to keep lots of media content and games on their smartphones. The Fold 4 will be a better option if you want to multitask frequently and run several apps simultaneously because of its more prominent main display.

Display

These smartphones include an interior folding panel and an exterior cover display. The small 1.9-inch Super AMOLED outer display of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is only helpful in utilizing the primary camera as a viewfinder or viewing a few critical notifications.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a more prominent 7.6-inch folding display inside and a significantly larger 6.2-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED outside screen. Both support up to 2K resolution.

Camera

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 features two selfie cameras. The more prominent folding display has a selfie camera that is tucked away inside the screen and could be better in quality.

The exterior display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 sports a conventional 10MP hole-punch selfie camera. The primary 50MP and additional tertiary sensors are housed in a vertical pill-shaped camera module for the main camera setup.

If we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, it only has a single 10MP selfie camera and two primary rear camera sensors, which can also be used for vlogging or highly detailed selfie shots. You need to check out the telephoto sensor on the Z Flip 4, though, through which you can click highly detailed portrait shots.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a larger battery at 4,400 mAh and supports 25W Super Fast Charging. Additionally, the smartphone supports 10W wireless charging. A smaller 3,700 mAh battery powers the Z Flip 4, which also supports 25W Super Fast Charging and 10W wireless charging.

You'll need to purchase a 25W wired charger or an inexpensive wireless charging pad to use those stated charging rates, as neither phone will ship with a charger out of the box. The Z Fold 4 also lasts longer than the Z Flip 4. Yet, due to the smaller battery, the Z Flip 4 is much more comfortable to use.

Verdict

So, in this comparison, we have found out that both folding smartphones have a lot in common, but which one is ideal for you depends on several factors. Considering the considerable price gap between the two smartphones, those on a tighter budget should purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

But the Z Flip 4 certainly skimps out on a few essential things, including a usable outer display, better cameras, and bigger battery life. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also a productivity powerhouse supporting S Pen to elevate your whole experience. Hence, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a better device if your pocket allows it.

