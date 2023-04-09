Is the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G worth buying in 2023?

Want to purchase the very affordable and capable Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in 2023? Priced at $200, this device has a lot to offer to the budget-conscious crowd in terms of specifications and longevity. However, cheap smartphones usually come with drawbacks to justify their price point, which causes potential buyers to worry about their worthwhile quotient.

Samsung releases regular iterations of its budget Android smartphone lines and the A14 5G is the latest in the Galaxy A series.

In January 2023, the South Korean tech giant debuted the Galaxy A14 5G, which has managed to seek a place among the top mobile phones in the budget-friendly segment. Needless to say, it offers some of the best functionalities one can ask for from a low-priced Android device.

That said, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G isn’t the “perfect” device. If you are considering buying the smartphone this year, it’s worth assessing its flaws before taking the decision. The article’s next section discusses its features and shares a verdict on whether it’s worth buying in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: $200 A13 successor is top notch, with some considerable caveats

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G comes in multiple color, storage, and RAM variants depending on the region. In India, the phone has three color offerings - Dark Red, Black, Light Green - and two storage options - 64GB and 128GB. Additionally, one can pick from three RAM variants - 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB.

However, in the United States, the phone features no options in storage or RAM and only comes in one color option: Black. While this may disappoint some fans, potential buyers will have a simpler time making a decision. European buyers can get their hands on three color variants, but they have to settle with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage like in the US.

Features

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 700, featuring an octa-core processor with clock speeds of up to 2.4GHz. It’s important to note that some A14 5G models are powered by the Exynos 1330 chip instead, depending on the region.

The phone is equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 1TB externally. Buyers in India can ramp up the RAM and internal storage to suit their needs.

The base model with the 4GB/64GB configuration offers satisfactory performance - as can be expected from a budget processor like MediaTek Dimensity 700. You may experience occasional hiccups or lags while navigating the interface or accessing heavier applications. While it’s not a suitable device for gaming, it may be able to tackle light games without many hiccups.

The A14 5G comes with Android 13 (One UI 5.0) out-of-the-box and will get two major operating system upgrades, as well as four years of security updates. This ensures the device’s longevity for at least two years from now, as fans will not have to worry about outdated software until 2025.

With a 6.6" FHD+ PLS LCD display, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G offers a better visual experience than its predecessor. It supports up to 90Hz refresh rate for smooth navigation across the interface.

That said, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G's build quality might seem slightly inferior, but a plastic frame isn’t surprising at this price. Samsung also added a fingerprint sensor to the power button to make unlocking it easier.

Coming to the cameras, the device features a triple-camera setup on its rear. At $200, users get an enticing combination of 50MP wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors that can click decent, well-lit pictures. The front-facing camera is a 13MP wide sensor, which is capable of producing impressive selfies as well. Both the front and rear cameras can shoot videos at 1080p and 30 frames per second.

One of the biggest highlights of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is its battery life (5000 mAh), which can offer up to two days of non-stop usage with a single charge.

Category Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Operating System Android 13 (One UI 5.0) Processor and RAM MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Exynos 1330 in some regions), 4GB RAM (Up to 8 GB in some regions) Display 6.6-inch FHD+ PLS LCD Display with 90Hz Rear Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front Camera 5 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Battery 5000 mAh (15W charging, up to 2 days battery life)

Verdict

Considering how little it costs, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is undoubtedly one of the best budget smartphones out there in 2023.

It comes with a great display, a decent processor, a clean One UI interface, and good cameras, all of which can go a long way, thanks to the four-year software support. People who are looking for a minimalistic smartphone experience can grab the device without a second thought.

That said, users may face limitations in the performance and camera segment. If they are willing to expand their pockets beyond the $300 mark, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Google Pixel 6A may be worth their attention. In the $200 range, there’s no other device (yet) that can compete with the likes of the Galaxy A14 5G.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

