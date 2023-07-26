All new features and upgrades in Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The new Samsung Z Flip 5 was unveiled at the Unpacked event earlier today. The upcoming smartphone delivers a bunch of new upgrades and features that complement the already decent Z Flip 4 foldable. In addition to a larger cover display and a more powerful processor, the smartphone also boasts multiple improvements to usability and the overall form factor.

Many have touted the Z Flip 5 to be a massive update to the foldable lineup. The new device makes the flippable form factor more lucrative by adding more utilities to the folded form factor.

Let's go over all the major additions and updates to this new foldable smartphone that make it an option worth upgrading to.

The Samsung Z Flip 5 is a massive improvement over the Z Flip 4

1) Support for Samsung DeX

For the past few years, every high-end and flagship-grade Samsung smartphone has bundled support for DeX, the devices' capability to transform into a desktop computer.

However, for reasons unknown, the Z Flip series didn't support the feature. That is changing with the latest entry, the Z Flip 5. The smartphone can now transform into a desktop PC. You just need a mouse, keyboard, and a monitor to use the feature.

The Z Flip series is built with convenience and portability in mind. With the ability to transform into a desktop PC, this smartphone will be perfect for multitasking without limitations.

2) Bigger and improved 3.4" cover display

The most noticeable upgrade of the new Z Flip 5 is the much larger 3.4" cover display on the rear. Much like the Motorola RAZR+, the new foldable has a massive rear display that can be used for basic tasks like accepting calls and replying to texts. Some specially optimized apps like YouTube, Google Maps, and Google Messages can make the most out of the display on the back.

Specifications-wise, the cover display is a 3.4" 720 x 748 sAMOLED panel with a pixel density of 306 ppi. It isn't the sharpest in the market but enough for most basic activities like checking notifications and following map directions.

3) Slimmer and sleeker design

Like every other year, the new Samsung Z Flip 5 is now slimmer and sleeker. It features a gapless hinge and a near-creaseless display that helps reduce the thickness and improve the device's overall feel. Compared to the 17.1 mm thickness of the Z Flip 4, this new smartphone measures just 15.1 mm when folded shut.

4) New and more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip

The new Flip smartphone boasts the most powerful smartphone chip from Qualcomm: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. Samsung has worked in collaboration with Qualcomm to take performance to a new level with this new chip.

The processor is powerful enough for any workload. From heavy multitasking to gaming on the go, everything will be a breeze on the latest Z Flip smartphone.

5) More color options and larger storage size

Coming to some subtle updates, the Z Flip 5 is now available in more colors than ever. Samsung is offering the phone in Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow colorways. We can expect a few more color options to launch later in the year.

Another update to this smartphone lineup is in the storage options. While the last-gen device was offered in 128, 256, and 512 GB options, the new flip phone will only be sold in 256 and 512 GB versions.

The new Z Flip 5 is a great device for those who prefer portability and ease of use. With the new enlarged display, support for Samsung DeX, and a more powerful processor, users can expect a lot from it.